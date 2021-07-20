Virtis Health Unveils Three Ambulatory Infusion Centers in Arizona, Bringing Total to Seven

Clinical Excellence and Advanced Therapies Cater to Growing Patient Population
Virtis Health, an innovative, national provider dedicated to therapeutic and diagnostic services for patients with complex conditions requiring specialty infusible and injectable medications, announced today the opening of three additional Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) in Arizona. This expansion brings the total number of Virtis Health AICs to seven statewide.
New AICs were unveiled in Flagstaff, Gilbert and Sun City to meet patient and provider demand. These locations complement the Company’s existing Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson locations.
Each Virtis Health Arizona AIC offers a range of therapy management services and treatments for adult and pediatric patients with autoimmune disorders, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. Virtis Health Arizona also provides treatments for various inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, primary immunodeficiencies and rare and ultra-rare diseases. Additionally, Virtis Health Arizona manages the recent Food & Drug Administration-approved infusible therapy, Aduhelm™, to treat Alzheimer’s Disease.
Services at all Virtis Health Arizona AICs are delivered in private rooms, which offer patients a range of amenities, such as, among others, TVs and iPads®. Each AIC is supervised by a licensed, advanced nurse practitioner who can assess, diagnose, treat and manage general and chronic illnesses. In addition, clinical pharmacists are also available, as necessary.
Overseeing all locations is Regional Operations Manager Marta Solano, MSN, FNP-C. With more than two decades of nursing experience, Solano manages infusion center operations as well as supervises the nurse practitioners and registered nurses who help ensure high-quality care and positive patient experiences. Solano has an extensive nursing background that spans neonatal intensive care, pediatrics, urgent care, outpatient operating and recovery, radiation oncology and intravenous therapy.
Virtis Health Arizona infusion centers are located in:
Flagstaff: 1000 N. Humphreys Street, Suite 210, 928.800.5809
Gilbert: 1757 E. Baseline Road, Suite 133, 480.448.3999
Glendale: 4494 W. Peoria Avenue, Suite 115A –#11, 480.448.3999
Scottsdale: 9700 North 91st Street, Suite A-115, 480.448.3999
Sun City: 13203 North 103 Avenue, Suite I–11, 480.448.3999
Tempe: 15 South 48th Street, Suite 107, 480.448.3999
Tucson: 1790 E. River Road, Suite 142, 520.762.7254
All locations are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M., with evenings and weekend appointments available upon request. Each accepts Medicare, the Arizona Health Cost Containment System (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and a broad range of commercial health plans.
“Our Virtis Health Arizona infusion centers offer patients greater privacy and a place where they can comfortably and easily receive specialty infusible and injectable medications. We bring a highly personalized, quality care model and experienced clinical team, coupled with customized, dedicated service, to patients and physicians. Now, with our seven strategically located AICs, we are capable of caring for patients statewide,” said Kathy Mayberry, regional business leader at Virtis Health Arizona.
About Virtis Health
Virtis Health is an innovative, national provider of therapeutic and diagnostic services and support for patients with complex conditions requiring specialty infusible and injectable medications.
The Company employs advanced nurse practitioners who administer services at its Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) nationwide. Additionally, Virtis Health provides comprehensive infusion center and related practice management services to physicians, health systems and other medical entities nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.virtishealth.com. To learn more, follow the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
