Virtis Health Unveils Three Ambulatory Infusion Centers in Arizona, Bringing Total to Seven

New AICs were unveiled in Flagstaff, Gilbert and Sun City to meet patient and provider demand. These locations complement the Company’s existing Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson locations.

Each Virtis Health Arizona AIC offers a range of therapy management services and treatments for adult and pediatric patients with autoimmune disorders, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. Virtis Health Arizona also provides treatments for various inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, primary immunodeficiencies and rare and ultra-rare diseases. Additionally, Virtis Health Arizona manages the recent Food & Drug Administration-approved infusible therapy, Aduhelm™, to treat Alzheimer’s Disease.