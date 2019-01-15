Recognized by CIOReview and FierceBiotech as One of the Best Life

Sciences Solutions of 2018, VirTrial is revolutionizing the way Clinical

Trials are Conducted

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirTrial,

a virtual clinical trial platform, was recently recognized by CIOReview

as one of the ‘20 most promising pharma & life sciences tech solution

providers of 2018.’ The Innovative app also was selected as a finalist

for the ‘Fierce Innovation Award – Life Sciences Edition 2018’ in the

Digital Health Solutions Category, by FierceBiotech.

VirTrial’s mobile-friendly app is a new breed of virtual trial platform

that provides a hybrid model for clinical trials that require a

combination of in-clinic and virtual visits. Its combined video, text,

and email platform is available to any clinical site, operates on any

device, and provides interpreter services for 20 languages via video and

183 via audio.

“Our aim is to replace 25 - 40 percent of clinical visits with virtual

visits, as it is still crucial for patients to meet physicians in

person, especially for the first visit when they discuss the trial

details and get dispensed study medication,” said Mark

Hanley, Founder and CEO of VirTrial. “During the primary clinic

visit, patients also undergo eligibility checks and physical

examinations and get their medical records reviewed.”

The VirTrial app reduces the burden on patients by making participation

fit more easily into their lives and enabling visits over video from

their home or office. VirTrial also benefits research sites by providing

them with analytical dashboard reports in real-time that enable them to

make preemptive decisions with regard to patient activity.

Ultimately, VirTrial aims to make clinical trials more convenient for

patients, more efficient for research sites, and to expedite the

introduction of effective medications in the market.

For more information on VirTrial’s virtual clinical trial app, go to www.VirTrial.com.

About VirTrial

VirTrial purchased and customized a stable, award-winning virtual care

platform and customized it for clinical trial use to transform

telehealth in the clinical research industry. VirTrial offers a

post-approval management program that combines video, text, and email

for clinical trial sites to easily, efficiently, and conveniently

address specific patient and/or study needs. The platform can be used on

any device and at any site. The company vision is to replace 25-40

percent of standard clinical trial visits with virtual visits to create

hybrid studies. This model will be best suited for Phase III and IV

studies. VirTrial enables higher performance by clinical trial sites,

greater accessibility to trials for patients, and improved outcomes for

pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better

medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.

About FierceMarkets

FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, LLC, is a leader in B2B e-media,

providing information and marketing services in the telecommunications,

life sciences, healthcare, IT, energy, government, finance, and retail

industries through its portfolio of email newsletters, websites,

webinars and live events. Every business day, FierceMarkets’ wide array

of digital publications reaches more than 2 million executives in more

than 100 countries.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that

explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to

execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished

panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial

board finalized the “20 Most Promising Pharma and Life Sciences Tech

Solution Providers - 2018” and shortlisted the best vendors and

consultants.

Contacts

Kim Kundert

VP, Clinical Operations

VirTrial

480-229-1615

kimkundert@virtrial.com

