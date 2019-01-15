Recognized by CIOReview and FierceBiotech as One of the Best Life
Sciences Solutions of 2018, VirTrial is revolutionizing the way Clinical
Trials are Conducted
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirTrial,
a virtual clinical trial platform, was recently recognized by CIOReview
as one of the ‘20 most promising pharma & life sciences tech solution
providers of 2018.’ The Innovative app also was selected as a finalist
for the ‘Fierce Innovation Award – Life Sciences Edition 2018’ in the
Digital Health Solutions Category, by FierceBiotech.
VirTrial’s mobile-friendly app is a new breed of virtual trial platform
that provides a hybrid model for clinical trials that require a
combination of in-clinic and virtual visits. Its combined video, text,
and email platform is available to any clinical site, operates on any
device, and provides interpreter services for 20 languages via video and
183 via audio.
“Our aim is to replace 25 - 40 percent of clinical visits with virtual
visits, as it is still crucial for patients to meet physicians in
person, especially for the first visit when they discuss the trial
details and get dispensed study medication,” said Mark
Hanley, Founder and CEO of VirTrial. “During the primary clinic
visit, patients also undergo eligibility checks and physical
examinations and get their medical records reviewed.”
The VirTrial app reduces the burden on patients by making participation
fit more easily into their lives and enabling visits over video from
their home or office. VirTrial also benefits research sites by providing
them with analytical dashboard reports in real-time that enable them to
make preemptive decisions with regard to patient activity.
Ultimately, VirTrial aims to make clinical trials more convenient for
patients, more efficient for research sites, and to expedite the
introduction of effective medications in the market.
For more information on VirTrial’s virtual clinical trial app, go to www.VirTrial.com.
About VirTrial
VirTrial purchased and customized a stable, award-winning virtual care
platform and customized it for clinical trial use to transform
telehealth in the clinical research industry. VirTrial offers a
post-approval management program that combines video, text, and email
for clinical trial sites to easily, efficiently, and conveniently
address specific patient and/or study needs. The platform can be used on
any device and at any site. The company vision is to replace 25-40
percent of standard clinical trial visits with virtual visits to create
hybrid studies. This model will be best suited for Phase III and IV
studies. VirTrial enables higher performance by clinical trial sites,
greater accessibility to trials for patients, and improved outcomes for
pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better
medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.
About FierceMarkets
FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, LLC, is a leader in B2B e-media,
providing information and marketing services in the telecommunications,
life sciences, healthcare, IT, energy, government, finance, and retail
industries through its portfolio of email newsletters, websites,
webinars and live events. Every business day, FierceMarkets’ wide array
of digital publications reaches more than 2 million executives in more
than 100 countries.
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that
explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to
execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished
panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial
board finalized the “20 Most Promising Pharma and Life Sciences Tech
Solution Providers - 2018” and shortlisted the best vendors and
consultants.
