SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--VirTrial today announced a training and certificate program to help research sites prepare for hybrid clinical trials which include a combination of virtual and in-person visits. The program is free to all Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) member sites domestically and abroad.
VirTrial is a telehealth platform provider that enables virtual visits to reduce the burden on patients and improve efficiencies for sites. The platform is available for use on any device, including patients’ personal devices (Apple, Android, tablet and/or computer) and will work for any research site. By combining video, text, and email, clinical trial sites can easily address specific patient and study needs in a secure environment.
The new training program includes four brief modules sites will complete in order to become certified as Virtual Trial Capable. Once completed, sites will receive a Virtual Trial Capable Certificate and badge which can be used to display to sponsors and CROs. As part of the program, VirTrial will regularly provide sponsors and CROs with a list of Virtual Trial Capable sites.
“As a Circle of Sustainability Partner with SCRS, VirTrial is committed to research site sustainability and that requires the use of technology to augment traditional studies,” said VirTrial CEO Mark Hanley. “Most future protocols will include a telemedicine component, and we want to help ensure sites are prepared to handle that. Our target goal is to have 30,000 members and 9,000 sites trained on virtual trials.”
“I’m thrilled with the program provided by VirTrial. It will play an instrumental role in our member sites’ ability to prepare for the future of clinical research,” said SCRS President Casey Orvin. “VirTrial has been a strong proponent of our organization since becoming a Global Impact Partner and most recently a Circle of Sustainability Partner, and this program further demonstrates their commitment to collaboration and growth across the clinical trials industry.”
For more information on the Virtual Trial Capable Certificate Program, go to https://virtrial.com/research-sites/.
About VirTrial
VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The platform offers a patient management program that combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually, creating a hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. Our patient management program allows sites to create efficient automated messaging. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Apple, Android, tablet, and/or computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure, cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.
VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.
About SCRS
Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org.
