was recently awarded Best New Technology Solution in the 2019 MedTech
Breakthrough awards program in the drug development category. The
company was also named winner of three Gold Stevie® Awards in the Health
& Pharmaceuticals - Service, Cloud Application/Service, and Healthcare
Technology Solution categories in the 2019 American Business Awards®. In
addition, VirTrial won the People’s Choice Stevie® Award in the
Health & Pharmaceuticals category.
“I’m honored that VirTrial was recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough
awards program and the American Business Awards and I congratulate all
fellow award winners,” said Mark Hanley, CEO, VirTrial. “Our mission at
VirTrial is to provide technology solutions that reduce the burden on
patients and support research site sustainability. Ultimately, the goal
is to increase efficiency in clinical trials across the industry and
help bring new medications to market faster.”
VirTrial’s winning solution, the Patient Management Program, is a new
breed of virtual trial platform that offers a hybrid approach for
clinical trials that require a combination of in-clinic and virtual
visits. Its combined video, text, and email offer convenience to
patients that can speed patient recruitment, increase retention, and
generate improved outcomes. Unlike other virtual trial offerings,
VirTrial’s Patient Management Program is the only solution that operates
on any device, including participants’ personal devices (Apple, Android,
smartphone, tablet, computer), and at any research site.
“From cost savings to increased completion rates, VirTrial not only has
an impressive vision for creating a hyper-efficient hybrid virtual trial
model, but they have the data to back it up,” said James Johnson,
managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We are proud to be able to
recognize such an innovative company, especially one helping to empower
others to innovate with creative pathways in pharmaceutical and drug
development. Congratulations to the entire VirTrial team on their
well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”
Judges from the American Business Awards made the following comments:
“VirTrial’s Patient Management Program is the only solution that
operates on any device. The entry is truly above and beyond with all
supporting documents. Outstanding work!” and “VirTrial’s Patient
Management Program has the potential for titanic growth.”
For more information on VirTrial’s virtual clinical trial app, go to www.VirTrial.com.
About VirTrial
VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing
telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The
platform offers a patient management program that combines video, text,
and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient
centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The
vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually creating a
hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials
where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. Our Patient
Management Program allows sites to create efficient automated messaging.
The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Android, Apple, smartphone,
tablet, computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure,
cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.
VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher
performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for
pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better
medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.
For more information about MedTech Breakthrough, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Contacts
Kim Kundert, VP of Clinical Operations
480-229-1615