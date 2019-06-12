SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VirTrial--VirTrial

was recently awarded Best New Technology Solution in the 2019 MedTech

Breakthrough awards program in the drug development category. The

company was also named winner of three Gold Stevie® Awards in the Health

& Pharmaceuticals - Service, Cloud Application/Service, and Healthcare

Technology Solution categories in the 2019 American Business Awards®. In

addition, VirTrial won the People’s Choice Stevie® Award in the

Health & Pharmaceuticals category.

“I’m honored that VirTrial was recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough

awards program and the American Business Awards and I congratulate all

fellow award winners,” said Mark Hanley, CEO, VirTrial. “Our mission at

VirTrial is to provide technology solutions that reduce the burden on

patients and support research site sustainability. Ultimately, the goal

is to increase efficiency in clinical trials across the industry and

help bring new medications to market faster.”

VirTrial’s winning solution, the Patient Management Program, is a new

breed of virtual trial platform that offers a hybrid approach for

clinical trials that require a combination of in-clinic and virtual

visits. Its combined video, text, and email offer convenience to

patients that can speed patient recruitment, increase retention, and

generate improved outcomes. Unlike other virtual trial offerings,

VirTrial’s Patient Management Program is the only solution that operates

on any device, including participants’ personal devices (Apple, Android,

smartphone, tablet, computer), and at any research site.

“From cost savings to increased completion rates, VirTrial not only has

an impressive vision for creating a hyper-efficient hybrid virtual trial

model, but they have the data to back it up,” said James Johnson,

managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We are proud to be able to

recognize such an innovative company, especially one helping to empower

others to innovate with creative pathways in pharmaceutical and drug

development. Congratulations to the entire VirTrial team on their

well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”

Judges from the American Business Awards made the following comments:

“VirTrial’s Patient Management Program is the only solution that

operates on any device. The entry is truly above and beyond with all

supporting documents. Outstanding work!” and “VirTrial’s Patient

Management Program has the potential for titanic growth.”

For more information on VirTrial’s virtual clinical trial app, go to www.VirTrial.com.

About VirTrial

VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing

telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The

platform offers a patient management program that combines video, text,

and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient

centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The

vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually creating a

hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials

where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. Our Patient

Management Program allows sites to create efficient automated messaging.

The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Android, Apple, smartphone,

tablet, computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure,

cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.

VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher

performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for

pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better

medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.

For more information about MedTech Breakthrough, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Kim Kundert, VP of Clinical Operations

kimkundert@virtrial.com

480-229-1615

