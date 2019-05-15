The Leader in Tax-Advantaged Real Estate Investments Bolsters Its
National Sales Presence
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Capital Management (Virtua), the capital formation arm of global
private-equity real-estate investment manager Virtua Partners, today
announces the hiring of Michele Drummond and Michele Kyoko Wiens. The
two industry veterans will each serve as Vice President, Strategic
Relationships and will assist Virtua in raising capital nationwide.
Michele Drummond comes to Virtua with 13 years of experience in the
investment industry. She most recently served at SVP of National and
Institutional Accounts at SC Distributors. Additionally, she held
positions at Cole Capital, Walton International Group and Deutsche Bank.
Michele Kyoko Wiens has over 16 years of investment industry experience
and was most recently VP of National Accounts with CIM Group. Prior to
that, Wiens held positions at Cole Capital, MFS and The Hartford.
“We’re thrilled to welcome two such talented account managers to our
team,” says Derek Uldricks, President of Virtua Capital Management.
“These two seasoned professionals have made a name for themselves in the
industry and we’re excited to bring that expertise to the Virtua team.
We’ve seen strong demand for our Opportunity Zone Funds, as well as our
other private placement offerings. As Virtua expands, Ms. Drummond and
Ms. Wiens will be crucial to our national sales strategy and overall
growth trajectory.”
Virtua Capital Management, in conjunction with its affiliate Virtua
Partners, has been a pioneer in the Opportunity Zone program. Virtua
operates nationwide and specializes in real estate development,
management and investment. The firm holds significant investments in
commercial real estate, primarily hospitality and office, as well as
residential properties throughout the country. Virtua Partners has
targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of
which will be deployed through hospitality investments and Opportunity
Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.
About Virtua Capital Management:
Virtua Capital Management, LLC oversees the capital formation functions
and investor processing and securities compliance for the investment
funds sponsored by Virtua Partners. Virtua Capital Management also
oversees fund structuring, fund accounting, fund administration,
offering materials generation, marketing collateral, fund marketing,
issuer sales for the investment funds, and building and maintaining
investor relations domestically and abroad.
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in
commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of
investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United
States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under
management or development.
Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for
high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive
strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution.
Disclosures:
The contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of
securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers
can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the
“PPM”) which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace
the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be
relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment
offering by the issuing company, or any affiliate, or partner thereof
("Virtua"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may
invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM.
There is no assurance that investment objectives of any program will be
attained. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors,
minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information
with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not
been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered
pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities
laws. Past performance are no guarantee of future results. All
information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax
professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment
decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private
placement memorandum issued by Virtua, or one of its partner/issuers.
Virtua does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information
contained herein.
Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC.
Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with Virtua or its subsidiaries.
Contacts
Gregory FCA for Virtua Capital Management
Alex Nye, 610-228-2287