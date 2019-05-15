The Leader in Tax-Advantaged Real Estate Investments Bolsters Its

National Sales Presence

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Capital Management (Virtua), the capital formation arm of global

private-equity real-estate investment manager Virtua Partners, today

announces the hiring of Michele Drummond and Michele Kyoko Wiens. The

two industry veterans will each serve as Vice President, Strategic

Relationships and will assist Virtua in raising capital nationwide.

Michele Drummond comes to Virtua with 13 years of experience in the

investment industry. She most recently served at SVP of National and

Institutional Accounts at SC Distributors. Additionally, she held

positions at Cole Capital, Walton International Group and Deutsche Bank.

Michele Kyoko Wiens has over 16 years of investment industry experience

and was most recently VP of National Accounts with CIM Group. Prior to

that, Wiens held positions at Cole Capital, MFS and The Hartford.

“We’re thrilled to welcome two such talented account managers to our

team,” says Derek Uldricks, President of Virtua Capital Management.

“These two seasoned professionals have made a name for themselves in the

industry and we’re excited to bring that expertise to the Virtua team.

We’ve seen strong demand for our Opportunity Zone Funds, as well as our

other private placement offerings. As Virtua expands, Ms. Drummond and

Ms. Wiens will be crucial to our national sales strategy and overall

growth trajectory.”

Virtua Capital Management, in conjunction with its affiliate Virtua

Partners, has been a pioneer in the Opportunity Zone program. Virtua

operates nationwide and specializes in real estate development,

management and investment. The firm holds significant investments in

commercial real estate, primarily hospitality and office, as well as

residential properties throughout the country. Virtua Partners has

targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of

which will be deployed through hospitality investments and Opportunity

Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.

About Virtua Capital Management:

Virtua Capital Management, LLC oversees the capital formation functions

and investor processing and securities compliance for the investment

funds sponsored by Virtua Partners. Virtua Capital Management also

oversees fund structuring, fund accounting, fund administration,

offering materials generation, marketing collateral, fund marketing,

issuer sales for the investment funds, and building and maintaining

investor relations domestically and abroad.

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in

commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of

investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United

States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under

management or development.

Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for

high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive

strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution.

Disclosures:

The contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of

securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers

can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the

“PPM”) which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace

the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be

relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment

offering by the issuing company, or any affiliate, or partner thereof

("Virtua"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may

invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM.

There is no assurance that investment objectives of any program will be

attained. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors,

minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information

with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not

been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered

pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities

laws. Past performance are no guarantee of future results. All

information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax

professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment

decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private

placement memorandum issued by Virtua, or one of its partner/issuers.

Virtua does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information

contained herein.

Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC.

Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with Virtua or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Gregory FCA for Virtua Capital Management

Alex Nye, 610-228-2287

alexn@gregoryfca.com

