SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Capital Management (“the firm”), the capital formation arm of global private-equity real-estate investment manager Virtua Partners, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Roman who will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development.
Mr. Roman will head up distribution for Virtua Capital Management offerings launched in the independent broker dealer and RIA channels, two areas Virtua Capital Management sees immense room for growth in. Mr. Roman joins the firm with over twenty years of business experience, including the creation and marketing of alternative investment products, making him a perfect fit to lead Virtua’s efforts in these two channels. Michael’s background also includes roles as head of capital markets for major investment firms as well as wholesale experience. Michael maintains a FINRA series 7, 63 and 79 with Emerson Securities, Inc.
“Virtua Capital Management offers me a new opportunity to apply my past experience in a way that can immediately make an impact for the firm. Whether that be sourcing new opportunities, growing relationships or entering into totally new markets, I am eager to help guide the firm to accelerate our growth,” remarked Mr. Roman.
“We are undergoing immense growth at Virtua Capital Management, and the addition of Michael will only help us continue on our trajectory,” said Derek Uldricks, President of Virtua Capital Management. “As we build out our investment products, Michael will play a critical role in establishing and growing relationships with potential investors,” finished Uldricks.
Virtua Partners operates globally and specializes in real estate development, management and investment. The firm holds significant investments in commercial real estate, primarily hospitality and office, as well as residential properties. Virtua Partners has targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of which will be deployed through Opportunity Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.
About Virtua Capital Management:
Virtua Capital Management, LLC oversees the capital formation functions and investor processing and securities compliance for the investment funds sponsored by Virtua Partners. Virtua Capital Management also oversees fund structuring, fund accounting, fund administration, offering materials generation, marketing collateral, fund marketing, issuer sales for the investment funds, and building and maintaining investor relations domestically and abroad.
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under management or development.
Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Trevor Davis, Gregory FCA for Virtua Capital Management
O: 215-475-5931
Bill Taysom, Director of Marketing for Virtua Partners
O: 480-378-3111