The Private Equity Firm Continues to Add Top Talent as Investor

Demand Increases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Partners (“Virtua”), a global private equity firm, today

announced that Jeremy Hall has been hired as Chief Development Officer.

Hall brings 30 years of real estate experience to Virtua. His extensive

background in entitlements, planning, horizontal and vertical

development, asset management, finance, brokerage and valuation

strategies complements the diverse nature of Virtua’s work in commercial

and residential real estate development and investment.

Hall’s real estate development experience spans commercial and

residential, including hospitality, entertainment, high-rise residential

and planned-community properties. Prior to joining Virtua Partners, Hall

was the senior officer in charge of a four-decade-old land development

company specializing in affluent residential hillside communities in the

southwestern United States; and the Southwest Regional Manager of a

national real estate development company specializing in office and

high-rise residential development. Hall’s breadth of industry knowledge

enhances Virtua’s ability to plan and execute a growing pipeline of

commercial and residential real estate projects.

“Jeremy comes with a unique perspective on the real estate development

landscape,” says Quinn Palomino, CEO of Virtua Partners. “The depth and

breadth of his experience is remarkable. His expertise complements

everything Virtua Partners is doing on the real estate development

front. As Virtua Partners continues to grow, a seasoned real estate

development veteran like Jeremy will help ensure we’re executing at the

highest level for our investors.”

Jeremy provides the firm with the bandwidth to scale its nationwide

project pipeline, which includes hospitality, office and single-family

rentals, offered to investors. Virtua currently has over 16 million

square feet of assets under management or development. As the firm

continues to grow, Virtua

is committed to adding industry-recognized talent to its executive

team, which already boasts over 200 years of combined real estate

investment and development experience.

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in

commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of

investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United

States and currently have over 16 million square feet of assets under

management or development.

Disclosures:

The contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of

securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers

can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the

“PPM”) which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace

the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be

relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment

offering by the issuing company, or any affiliate, or partner thereof

("Virtua"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may

invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM.

There is no assurance that investment objectives of any program will be

attained. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors,

minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information

with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not

been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered

pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities

laws. Past performance are no guarantee of future results. All

information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax

professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment

decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private

placement memorandum issued by Virtua, or one of its partner/issuers.

Virtua does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information

contained herein.

Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC.

Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with Virtua or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Gregory FCA for Virtua Partners

Alex Nye, 610-228-2287

alexn@gregoryfca.com

