The Private Equity Firm Continues to Add Top Talent as Investor
Demand Increases
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Partners (“Virtua”), a global private equity firm, today
announced that Jeremy Hall has been hired as Chief Development Officer.
Hall brings 30 years of real estate experience to Virtua. His extensive
background in entitlements, planning, horizontal and vertical
development, asset management, finance, brokerage and valuation
strategies complements the diverse nature of Virtua’s work in commercial
and residential real estate development and investment.
Hall’s real estate development experience spans commercial and
residential, including hospitality, entertainment, high-rise residential
and planned-community properties. Prior to joining Virtua Partners, Hall
was the senior officer in charge of a four-decade-old land development
company specializing in affluent residential hillside communities in the
southwestern United States; and the Southwest Regional Manager of a
national real estate development company specializing in office and
high-rise residential development. Hall’s breadth of industry knowledge
enhances Virtua’s ability to plan and execute a growing pipeline of
commercial and residential real estate projects.
“Jeremy comes with a unique perspective on the real estate development
landscape,” says Quinn Palomino, CEO of Virtua Partners. “The depth and
breadth of his experience is remarkable. His expertise complements
everything Virtua Partners is doing on the real estate development
front. As Virtua Partners continues to grow, a seasoned real estate
development veteran like Jeremy will help ensure we’re executing at the
highest level for our investors.”
Jeremy provides the firm with the bandwidth to scale its nationwide
project pipeline, which includes hospitality, office and single-family
rentals, offered to investors. Virtua currently has over 16 million
square feet of assets under management or development. As the firm
continues to grow, Virtua
is committed to adding industry-recognized talent to its executive
team, which already boasts over 200 years of combined real estate
investment and development experience.
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in
commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of
investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United
States and currently have over 16 million square feet of assets under
management or development.
Disclosures:
The contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of
securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers
can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the
“PPM”) which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace
the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be
relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment
offering by the issuing company, or any affiliate, or partner thereof
("Virtua"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may
invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM.
There is no assurance that investment objectives of any program will be
attained. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors,
minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information
with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not
been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered
pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities
laws. Past performance are no guarantee of future results. All
information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax
professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment
decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private
placement memorandum issued by Virtua, or one of its partner/issuers.
Virtua does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information
contained herein.
Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC.
Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with Virtua or its subsidiaries.
