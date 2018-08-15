The Tempe, Arizona Project Is the First Property to Be Rezoned
Specifically for the Opportunity Zone Program
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua
Partners (Virtua), a global private-equity real-estate investment
manager, today announced the completion of their first-ever Opportunity
Zone Fund rezoned project in Tempe, Arizona. The 90-unit apartment
project is the first Opportunity Zone project in the country to complete
the entitlement process.
The 3.6-acre rezoning was unanimously approved by Tempe City Council for
multifamily development. The 16-month construction of the 90-unit
apartment complex is expected to break ground in the first quarter of
2019.
“In June of 2018, Virtua Partners launched the first-ever Opportunity
Zone Fund,” says Zachary Chavez, vice president of Virtua Capital
Management. “Today, we’re proud to take another first step – the first
rezoning project designed to meet the guidelines of the Opportunity Zone
Program.”
This fund invests in the newly created Opportunity Zones -- which
represent one of the lesser-known provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act of 2017 (the Tax Reform Act). Investing in Opportunity
Zones provides a basket of potential tax benefits, including
deferral of current capital gains, a tax reduction of up to 15% on
current gains, and no capital gains taxes on appreciation if the
investment is held for 10 years.
“This project will put investors’ money to work creating jobs, building
housing and increasing economic activity in the community,” adds Chavez.
“This rezoning marks the first step in achieving what the Opportunity
Zone Program was designed to do – attract free-market capital to support
local communities. Through partnering with the city of Tempe, Virtua
Partners has demonstrated our unique ability to provide solutions to
local governments looking to better serve their communities.”
“The Tempe City Council and all the local officials we worked with
deserve recognition for their efforts," says Nick Montague, president of
Virtua subsidiary Quyp Development. "They understood the potential
benefits of Opportunity Zone projects and worked harmoniously to ensure
that Tempe would be among the very first beneficiaries. Once the jobs,
the affordable housing and the economic impact are realized, I’m
confident that the people of Tempe will understand why their local
officials worked hard to make this project a reality.”
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in
commercial real estate. The firm sponsors a variety of investment funds
and commercial real estate projects across the United States and
currently has 16 million square feet of assets under management or
development.
Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide high-net-worth individuals and
family offices, with comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting,
and careful execution within their Real Estate investments.
