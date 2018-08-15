The Tempe, Arizona Project Is the First Property to Be Rezoned

Specifically for the Opportunity Zone Program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua

Partners (Virtua), a global private-equity real-estate investment

manager, today announced the completion of their first-ever Opportunity

Zone Fund rezoned project in Tempe, Arizona. The 90-unit apartment

project is the first Opportunity Zone project in the country to complete

the entitlement process.

The 3.6-acre rezoning was unanimously approved by Tempe City Council for

multifamily development. The 16-month construction of the 90-unit

apartment complex is expected to break ground in the first quarter of

2019.

“In June of 2018, Virtua Partners launched the first-ever Opportunity

Zone Fund,” says Zachary Chavez, vice president of Virtua Capital

Management. “Today, we’re proud to take another first step – the first

rezoning project designed to meet the guidelines of the Opportunity Zone

Program.”

This fund invests in the newly created Opportunity Zones -- which

represent one of the lesser-known provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs

Act of 2017 (the Tax Reform Act). Investing in Opportunity

Zones provides a basket of potential tax benefits, including

deferral of current capital gains, a tax reduction of up to 15% on

current gains, and no capital gains taxes on appreciation if the

investment is held for 10 years.

“This project will put investors’ money to work creating jobs, building

housing and increasing economic activity in the community,” adds Chavez.

“This rezoning marks the first step in achieving what the Opportunity

Zone Program was designed to do – attract free-market capital to support

local communities. Through partnering with the city of Tempe, Virtua

Partners has demonstrated our unique ability to provide solutions to

local governments looking to better serve their communities.”

“The Tempe City Council and all the local officials we worked with

deserve recognition for their efforts," says Nick Montague, president of

Virtua subsidiary Quyp Development. "They understood the potential

benefits of Opportunity Zone projects and worked harmoniously to ensure

that Tempe would be among the very first beneficiaries. Once the jobs,

the affordable housing and the economic impact are realized, I’m

confident that the people of Tempe will understand why their local

officials worked hard to make this project a reality.”

To learn more about Opportunity Zones, visit VirtuaPartners.com.

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in

commercial real estate. The firm sponsors a variety of investment funds

and commercial real estate projects across the United States and

currently has 16 million square feet of assets under management or

development.

Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide high-net-worth individuals and

family offices, with comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting,

and careful execution within their Real Estate investments.

This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy a security. That

can only be done by a Private Placement Memorandum (“PPM”) which

includes a thorough discussion of the risks and fees involved. For

accredited investors only, who can withstand a complete loss of their

investment. An investment is considered speculative with limited

liquidity. Final Opportunity Zone legislation is still pending. Tax

benefits are dependent upon the satisfaction of all Opportunity Zone

Fund compliance requirements. Shares being sold in this offering have

not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange

Commission or any state’s securities division. Nor has the Securities

and Exchange Commission or any state securities department passed upon

the accuracy or adequacy of the PPM or the disclosures provided therein.

Securities offered by Emerson Equity LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Zachary

Chavez is a registered representative with Emerson.

Contacts

Gregory FCA for Virtua Partners

Alex Nye, 610-228-2287

alexn@gregoryfca.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles