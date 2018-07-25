Helping Nonprofits Increase Giving with Friction-Free & Personalized

Donation Experiences

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nonprofitcrm--Virtuous,

an award-winning nonprofit CRM and marketing software that empowers

charities to build personal relationships with donors, today announced

the launch of Virtuous

Giving, an online donation and lead capture platform

that is fully integrated with the Virtuous CRM and Marketing Suite.

“Donors tend to give more and stick around for years when their donation

experience is friction-free and personalized,” said Gabe Cooper,

Virtuous CEO. “Virtuous Giving™ makes personal touch scalable and

achievable for nonprofits of any size. The result is increased

donations, happier donors, and cost savings to the nonprofit.”

Virtuous Giving™ makes it easy to create online donation or lead forms

using a drag-and-drop form builder and then quickly add forms to any

page on your website. The giving platform also helps nonprofits

personalize giving experiences by suggesting gifts based on each donor’s

previous giving history. Virtuous "smart asks" are specific to each

donor and use predictive analytics to help grow average gift size. This

type of high-touch donor engagement is unique within the nonprofit

space. By creating personalized donor interactions, Virtuous Giving™

builds increased donor loyalty and inspires larger gifts.

The Virtuous Giving™ drag-and-drop form builder allows nonprofits to

easily create unlimited forms - and each form can be customized for a

particular project or fundraising campaign. With just a simple copy and

paste, nonprofits can add a donation or name-capture form on any page on

their website. Embedding forms into the existing site is a key Virtuous

feature as it gives donors a low-friction giving experience, removing

the need to make a donation on a separate website.

“One of my favorite aspects of the platform is our integration with

Virtuous marketing automation,” said David Cady, Director of Sales at

Virtuous. “Our users can quickly setup automated emails and call

sequences to thank donors and build better relationships over time. We

find that personalized follow-up makes all the difference when it comes

to donor engagement.”

In addition to donation forms, the nonprofit branded donor portal makes

self-service easy. Donors can log in to access giving history, edit

recurring gifts, and update billing information, saving time for both

donors and nonprofit staff.

For more information on Virtuous Giving™ or the Virtuous CRM and

Marketing Automation platform, visit VirtuousCRM.com.

About Virtuous

Virtuous Software is the nonprofit CRM and marketing platform helping

charities build better donor relationships, raise more money, and create

more good in the world. Created by world-class developers with more than

a decade of experience working with nonprofits, Virtuous Software

empowers charities by helping them turn donors and supporters into

advocates and community builders. For more information visit www.virtuouscrm.com,

and connect on Facebook,

Twitter

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

for Virtuous Software

Kristin Hege, 480-540-6496

kristin@wiredprgroup.com

