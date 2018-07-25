Helping Nonprofits Increase Giving with Friction-Free & Personalized
Donation Experiences
an award-winning nonprofit CRM and marketing software that empowers
charities to build personal relationships with donors, today announced
the launch of Virtuous
Giving™, an online donation and lead capture platform
that is fully integrated with the Virtuous CRM and Marketing Suite.
“Donors tend to give more and stick around for years when their donation
experience is friction-free and personalized,” said Gabe Cooper,
Virtuous CEO. “Virtuous Giving™ makes personal touch scalable and
achievable for nonprofits of any size. The result is increased
donations, happier donors, and cost savings to the nonprofit.”
Virtuous Giving™ makes it easy to create online donation or lead forms
using a drag-and-drop form builder and then quickly add forms to any
page on your website. The giving platform also helps nonprofits
personalize giving experiences by suggesting gifts based on each donor’s
previous giving history. Virtuous "smart asks" are specific to each
donor and use predictive analytics to help grow average gift size. This
type of high-touch donor engagement is unique within the nonprofit
space. By creating personalized donor interactions, Virtuous Giving™
builds increased donor loyalty and inspires larger gifts.
The Virtuous Giving™ drag-and-drop form builder allows nonprofits to
easily create unlimited forms - and each form can be customized for a
particular project or fundraising campaign. With just a simple copy and
paste, nonprofits can add a donation or name-capture form on any page on
their website. Embedding forms into the existing site is a key Virtuous
feature as it gives donors a low-friction giving experience, removing
the need to make a donation on a separate website.
“One of my favorite aspects of the platform is our integration with
Virtuous marketing automation,” said David Cady, Director of Sales at
Virtuous. “Our users can quickly setup automated emails and call
sequences to thank donors and build better relationships over time. We
find that personalized follow-up makes all the difference when it comes
to donor engagement.”
In addition to donation forms, the nonprofit branded donor portal makes
self-service easy. Donors can log in to access giving history, edit
recurring gifts, and update billing information, saving time for both
donors and nonprofit staff.
For more information on Virtuous Giving™ or the Virtuous CRM and
Marketing Automation platform, visit VirtuousCRM.com.
About Virtuous
Virtuous Software is the nonprofit CRM and marketing platform helping
charities build better donor relationships, raise more money, and create
more good in the world. Created by world-class developers with more than
a decade of experience working with nonprofits, Virtuous Software
empowers charities by helping them turn donors and supporters into
advocates and community builders. For more information visit www.virtuouscrm.com,
