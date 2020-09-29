Vision 4 Fund Distributors Announces Successful Closing of Three Listed Closed-End Funds as a Third-Party Distributor in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision 4 Fund Distributors, LLC (Vision 4), a leading turn-key provider of third-party sales and distribution services for investment management organizations, is pleased to announce the successful July 2020 closing of the $203,550,000 Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initial public offering. Along with the February 2020 closing of the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and the March 2020 closing of the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Vision 4 has collectively assisted in the raise of nearly $1.4 Billion in closed-end fund assets year-to-date.
Vision 4 and its predecessor companies were established in 2009 to offer institutional investment managers a flexible solution for their financial intermediary distribution needs. Since inception, the firm has acted as the sales and distribution agent for 15 closed-end fund initial public offerings raising a collective $10.9 Billion1 in assets under management for its investment management partners. Neil Sullivan, President of Vision 4, credits the firm’s success to “a deeply experienced management team and a well-respected wholesaling force strategically disbursed throughout the country.” According to Sullivan, “Vision 4 has the great privilege to work with some of the premier asset management firms in the industry today. Our expertise in closed-end fund distribution combined with our partners’ compelling and timely investment offerings has resonated well with the financial services community. Our knowledge of the competitive landscape, pricing and structuring expertise and unparalleled corporate and branch relationships has allowed us to become the leading provider of third-party closed-end fund distribution services in the industry today.”
1 Assumes the use of leverage.
About Vision 4 Fund Distributors, LLC
Vision 4 Fund Distributors is a third-party distributor of both closed-end and open-end funds. We partner with asset managers to bring the best in asset management to financial advisors around the country. Our turnkey solution provides asset managers a scalable model with a proven sales process and an experienced wholesale team.
Contacts
Henry Johnson, Managing Director
Vision 4 Fund Distributors, LLC
(888) 301-3838 Ext. 301
