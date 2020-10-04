Visit Tucson reports $205M fiscal-year economic impact despite pandemic

Visit Tucson, the destination marketing agency for Tucson and Southern Arizona, reported an economic impact of $205 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year ended June 30.

And while that was up 14% over the previous fiscal year, the impact could have been much greater if the last five months of the fiscal year hadn’t been dragged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Tucson’s chief said.

“For the first seven months of the fiscal year, Visit Tucson was on pace to have its most effective year in recent memory,” Brent DeRaad, president and CEO of Visit Tucson, said in announcing the results as part of the organization’s annual report.

DeRaad noted that all lodging indicators were up for the sixth consecutive year, and sales and bed-tax revenue were up significantly before the COVID-19 stay-home orders caused mass cancellations of meetings, sports events and leisure tourism.

The economic impact of Visit Tucson was calculated using spending data for visitors who came to Tucson as a result of Visit Tucson’s efforts, including guiding leisure visitors and marketing to meetings, sports, and Mexico markets, assisting film projects, providing public relations and promoting tourism.