Vizient Supply Chain Expert David Gillan to be Featured Speaker for Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey Healthcare Club’s Genius Series

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient today announced that David Gillan, senior vice president of sourcing operations, will be the featured speaker for Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey Healthcare Club’s Genius Series on Sept. 18. Gillan will discuss how COVID-19 has disrupted the healthcare supply chain, the impact to patient care, and how the supply chain must adjust to become more resilient.
The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. Its supply chain and logistics program has been consistently ranked within the top 5 nationally by U.S. News and World Reports. The Genius Series is part of the MBA healthcare club within the W.P. Carey School of Business, which hosts campus-wide lectures and presentations on current topics.
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused an immediate and serious disruption in the global health care supply for personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies,” said Gillan. “As an industry, health systems, suppliers and supply chain partners like GPOs must work together to figure out how to balance cost with inventory redundancy to establish supply chain resiliency so that the challenges we are facing in this pandemic do not happen again.”
Gillan’s presentation will include an overview of healthcare supply chain management, the role of group purchasing organizations, perspective on the supply chain pre-COVID, the current impact to providers and suppliers, and a post-COVID outlook.
"As we continue our 2022 strategic goal of becoming a national leader in connecting students to industry leaders through our iconic Genius Series, the W.P. Carey Healthcare Club is thrilled to kick off our first Genius Series with a speaker of the caliber and experience of David Gillan,” said Dr. Prestige Obioma, Second-Year FT MBA student, and Club President. “We're so grateful to our faculty sponsor Dr. Janet Bruno who facilitated this introduction. I am certain our student body and alumni community will appreciate this rare opportunity to discuss such pressing issues from someone with a true insider's perspective.”
