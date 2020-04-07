Voya Closed End Funds Announce Share Repurchase Programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investments, LLC (the "Adviser") announced today an open-market share repurchase program for the following closed end funds:
The Funds’ Board of Trustees has authorized an open-market share repurchase program pursuant to which each Fund may purchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions commencing on April 1, 2020 for no longer than a one year period.
The amount and timing of the repurchases will be at the discretion of the Funds’ management, subject to market conditions and investment considerations. There is no assurance that any Fund will purchase shares at any particular discount levels or in any particular amounts. Any repurchases made under this program would be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and volume, timing and other limitations under federal securities laws. The share repurchase program seeks to enhance shareholder value by purchasing shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
About Voya Investment Management
A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2019, more than $223 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.
Contacts
SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com
Kris Kagel, (800) 992-0180
