SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya

Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distributions

on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and

collectively, the "Funds").

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on March 15,

2019, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2019. The ex-dividend date

is March 1, 2019. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:



 

 

 



Fund







Distribution Per Share




Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:
IGD)






$0.061





 

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IID)




$0.052





 

Each Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions based on the

past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of monthly

distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio

and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common

shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to

declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee

of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund’s distributions may

vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment

income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses

from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity

securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally

reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income

from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of each Fund's monthly distributions estimated to come from

the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a

combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return

of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is largely

determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the

underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax

regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be

taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the

distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of

the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

IGD estimates that for the current fiscal year as of January 31,

2019, approximately 4% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 96% is characterized as return of capital.

IID estimates that for the current fiscal year as of January 31,

2019, approximately 100% is characterized as return of capital.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net

asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset

value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such

as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors'

expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's

investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors'

confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund

shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of

principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may

lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be

appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors

should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks,

charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Funds in this release are

forward-looking statements. The Funds’ actual future results may differ

significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements

due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value

in equity markets in general or the Funds’ investments specifically.

Neither the Funds nor Voya Investment Management undertake any

responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax

advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the

guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management

manages, as of December 31, 2018, more than $203 billion for affiliated

and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years

of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the

experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions

with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies

and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017

and 2018 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments

magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya

Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Contacts

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com

Kris

Kagel, (212) 309-6568

