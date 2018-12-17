SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya

Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the distributions on the

common shares of six of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and

collectively, the "Funds").

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on January 15,

2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. The ex-dividend

date is December 28, 2018. The distribution per share for each Fund is

as follows:



 



Fund





Distribution Per Share




Monthly Distributions






Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:
IGD)





$




0.061



Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IID)


$

0.052



 


Quarterly Distributions





 



Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE)


$

0.205

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD)


$

0.185

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA)


$

0.225

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IRR)


$

0.162



 

Each Fund intends to make regular monthly/quarterly distributions based

on the past and projected performance of each Fund. The amount of

monthly/quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of

factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of

distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance

that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past

performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund's distributions may

vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment

income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses

from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity

securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally

reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income

from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of each Fund's monthly/quarterly distributions estimated to

come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated

as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a

return of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is

largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in

the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax

regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be

taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the

distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of

the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

Monthly Distributions

IGD estimates that for the current fiscal year as of November 30,

2018, approximately 21% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 79% is characterized as return of capital.

IID estimates that for the current fiscal year as of November 30,

2018, approximately 22% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 78% is characterized as return of capital.

Quarterly Distributions

IAE estimates that for the current fiscal year as of September

30, 2018, approximately 31% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 69% is characterized as return of capital.

IHD estimates that for the current fiscal year as of September

30, 2018, approximately 29% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 71% is characterized as return of capital.

IGA estimates that for the current fiscal year as of September

30, 2018, approximately 43% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 57% is characterized as return of capital.

IRR estimates that for the current fiscal year as of September

30, 2018, approximately 10% of each distribution is characterized as net

investment income and 90% is characterized as return of capital.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net

asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset

value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such

as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors'

expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's

investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors'

confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund

shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of

principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may

lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be

appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors

should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks,

charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Funds in this release are

forward-looking statements. The Funds actual future results may differ

significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements

due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value

in equity markets in general or the Funds' investments specifically.

Neither the Funds nor Voya Investment Management undertake any

responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax

advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the

guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management

manages, as of September 30, 2018, more than $210 billion for affiliated

and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years

of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the

experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions

with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies

and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named by Pensions &

Investments Magazine as a 2018 Best Place to Work in Money Management.

For more information, visit voyainvestments.com.

Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com

Contacts

Kris Kagel, 212-309-6568

