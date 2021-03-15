Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

The portion of each Fund's monthly distributions estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.