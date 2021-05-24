Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce the Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) (“IGA”), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD) (“IGD”), and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (“IDE”) (each a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”), today announced the expiration and preliminary results of each Fund’s tender offer. The tender offers commenced on April 19, 2021 and expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 24, 2021. The preliminary results for each tender offer are provided in the table below.
Because the tender offers for IGA and IGD were oversubscribed, the relative number of Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Shares properly tendered (disregarding fractions).
The purchase price of the properly tendered and accepted Shares for all three tender offers will be equal to 98% of the respective Fund’s net asset value per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on May 25, 2021, the business day after the tender offers expired. The Funds expect to announce the final results of the tender offers on or about May 26, 2021.
Questions regarding each of the tender offers may be directed to Georgeson LLC, the Information Agent for the tender offers, toll free at the numbers listed in the table below.
Important Notice
This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares of the Funds. The offer to purchase Shares was made only pursuant to tender offer statements on Schedule TO and related exhibits. Common shareholders may obtain a free copy of the offer to purchase and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to the Fund.
