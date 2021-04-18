Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce Commencement of Tender Offer for Common Shares

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) (“IGA”), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD) (“IGD”), and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (“IDE”) (each a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) has commenced a voluntary cash tender offer (each, a “Tender Offer” and, together, the “Tender Offers”). As previously announced, IGD and IDE will each purchase for cash up to 15% of its outstanding common shares and IGA will purchase for cash up to 10% of its outstanding common shares. The Tender Offers will expire on May 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, unless extended. Each Tender Offer is at a price equal to 98% of the respective Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 25, 2021. In the event any Tender Offer is oversubscribed, shares will be repurchased on a pro rata basis. Accordingly, there is no assurance that a Fund will purchase all of a shareholder’s tendered common shares. The terms and conditions of each Fund’s Tender Offer are set forth in its tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including the offer to purchase and related letter of transmittal, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).