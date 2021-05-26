Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce the Final Results of Tender Offer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) (“IGA”), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) (“IGD”), and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) (“IDE”) (each a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”), today announced the final results of each Fund’s tender offer. The tender offers by IGD and IDE were each for up to 15% of the outstanding common shares (the “Shares”), and the tender offer by IGA was for up to 10% of the Fund’s Shares.
The tender offers expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 24, 2021.
Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of each tender offer, the Funds will purchase Shares from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the tender offers are provided in the table below.
* Equal to 98% of the respective Fund’s net asset value per Share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on May 25, 2021 (the business day after the tender offers expired).
Questions regarding each of the tender offers may be directed to Georgeson LLC, the Information Agent for the tender offers, toll free at the numbers listed in the table below.
