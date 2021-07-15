Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about the Funds’ investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Funds’ Plan. The Funds’ estimate that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Funds’ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Funds’ investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Funds’ investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Funds’ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.