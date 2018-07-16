SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) today

announced important information concerning its distribution declared in

June 2018. This press release is issued as required by the Fund’s

Managed Distribution Plan (the “Plan") and an exemptive order received

from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees

has approved the implementation of the Plan to make quarterly cash

distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount

per common share. This information is sent to you for informational

purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July

distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund’s

distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that

the Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a

result of market conditions or other factors.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are

estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and the

distribution may later be determined to be from other sources including

realized short-term gains, long-term gains, to the extent permitted by

law, and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax

reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience

during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes

based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the

calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for

federal income tax purposes.

Distribution Period: Second Quarter 2018, Payable July 16, 2018

Distribution

Amount per Common Share: $0.290

The following table sets forth an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s

July distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year

to date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a

percentage of the distribution amount.



Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and
Materials Fund




 


 


 


Cumulative



 


% of the Cumulative






Current





% of Current





Distributions for the





Distributions for the



Source



Distribution





Distribution





Fiscal Year-to-Date





Fiscal Year-to-Date1











 

Net Investment Income

 

$ 0.079

 

27.22%

 

$ 0.126

 

21.65%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.010

 

3.50%

 

$ 0.010

 

1.75%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.201

 

69.28%

 

$ 0.444

 

76.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

Total per common share

 

$ 0.290

 

100.00%

 

$ 0.580

 

100.00%


1 The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.



 

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about

the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution

or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has

distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains;

therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A

return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money

that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital

distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment

performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The

amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a)

Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting

purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax

reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience

during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes

based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the

calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for

federal income tax purposes.

Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s

performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.


Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on
June 30, 20181

 

 

 

7.28

%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of June 30, 20182

 

 

 

7.56

%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30,
20183

 

 

 

-4.58

%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of
NAV as of June 30, 20184

 

 

 

1.89

%


1

 

Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average
of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five-year period
ended on June 30, 2018.

2


The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
June 30, 2018.

3


Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the
Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to
June 30, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment
of those distributions.

4


Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the
year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of June 30,
2018.

 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance

quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal

value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be

worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be

lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net

asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset

value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such

as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’

expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s

investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’

confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund

shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of

principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may

lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be

appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors

should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks,

charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are

forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ

significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements

due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value

in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically.

Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any

responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax

advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the

guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management

manages, as of March 31, 2018, more than $222 billion for affiliated and

external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40

years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the

experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions

with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies

and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named by Pensions &

Investments Magazine as a 2017 Best Place to Work in Money Management.

For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment

Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Contacts

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES:

Shareholder Services, 800-992-0180

voyainvestments.com

or

Voya

Investment

Kris Kagel, 212-309-6568

