SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) today
announced important information concerning its distribution declared in
March 2019. This press release is issued as required by the Fund’s
Managed Distribution Plan (the “Plan") and an exemptive order received
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees
has approved the implementation of the Plan to make quarterly cash
distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount
per common share. This information is sent to you for informational
purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the April
distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Fund’s
distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that
the Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a
result of market conditions or other factors.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are
estimates, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and the
distribution may later be determined to be from other sources including
realized short-term gains, long-term gains, to the extent permitted by
law, and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes.
Distribution Period: First Quarter 2019, Payable April 15, 2019
Distribution
Amount per Common Share: $0.290
The following table sets forth an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s
April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal
year to date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a
percentage of the distribution amount.
Source
Net Investment Income
$ 0.050
17.27%
$ 0.050
17.27%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$ 0.000
0.00%
$ 0.000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$ 0.066
22.90%
$ 0.066
22.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$ 0.174
59.83%
$ 0.174
59.83%
Total per common share
$ 0.290
100.00%
$ 0.290
100.00%
1
The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about
the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution
or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has
distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains;
therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A
return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money
that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The
amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a)
Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes.
Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s
performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on
March 31, 20191
3.67%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of March 31, 20192
8.40%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31,
20193
0.44%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of
NAV as of March 31, 20194
2.10%
1
Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average
of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five-year period
ended on March 31, 2019.
2
The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
March 31, 2019.
3
Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the
Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to
March 31, 2019 including distributions paid and assuming
reinvestment of those distributions.
4
Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the
year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of March
31, 2019.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance
quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal
value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be
worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be
lower or higher than the performance data quoted.
Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net
asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset
value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such
as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’
expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s
investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’
confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund
shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of
principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may
lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be
appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors
should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks,
charges and expenses.
Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are
forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ
significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements
due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value
in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically.
Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any
responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking
statement.
This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax
advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the
guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.
About Voya Investment Management
A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management
manages, as of December 31, 2018, more than $203 billion for affiliated
and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years
of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the
experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions
with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies
and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017
and 2018 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments
magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya
Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.
SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com
Contacts
Kris Kagel, (212) 309-6568