SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya

Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution and a

special distribution on the common shares of one of its closed-end

funds: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE)

(the “Fund”).

With respect to the Fund, the distributions will be paid on January 15,

2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. The ex-dividend

date is December 28, 2018. The distributions for the Fund are as follows;


 

 

 

Regular Quarterly Distribution

 

 

$0.290 per share

 





Special Distribution

 

 

$0.660 per share






Total Distribution



$0.950 per share











 

The Fund intends to make regular quarterly distributions based on the

past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of quarterly

distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio

and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common

shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to

declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee

of future results.

The following information is required under the Fund’s managed

distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of the

Fund’s distribution paid October 15, 2018 and distributions paid fiscal

year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a

percentage of the distribution amount.


 



Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and
Materials Fund




Source

 


October



Distribution



 


% of October



Distribution



 


Cumulative



Distributions paid Fiscal



Year-to-Date



 


% of the Cumulative



Distributions paid Fiscal



Year-to-Date1













 


Net Investment Income



 


$ 0.091



 


31.36%



 


$ 0.217



 


24.94%




Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.010

 

1.15%


Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.199

 

68.64%

 

$ 0.643

 

73.91%


Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%


Total per Common Share

 

$ 0.290

 

100.00%

 

$ 0.870

 

100.00%


 

1

 

The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.




 

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about

the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution

or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has

distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains;

therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A

return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money

that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital

distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment

performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The

amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Press Release are

only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.

The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes

will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder

of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax

regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar

year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal

income tax purposes.

Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s

performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.


 

 

 

 

 

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on
September 30, 20181

 

 

 

6.06%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of September 30, 20182

 

 

 

7.47%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September
30, 20183

 

 

 

-1.48%

 

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of
NAV as of September 30, 20184

 

 

 

3.73%

 


 


1



 


Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average
of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five year
period ended on September 30, 2018.





2





The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as
of September 30, 2018.





3





Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the
Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to
September 30, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming
reinvestment of those distributions.





4





Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the
year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
September 30, 2018.






 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance

quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal

value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be

worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be

lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net

asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset

value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such

as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’

expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s

investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’

confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund

shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of

principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may

lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be

appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors

should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks,

charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are

forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ

significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements

due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value

in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically.

Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any

responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax

advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the

guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management

manages, as of September 30, 2018, more than $210 billion for affiliated

and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years

of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the

experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions

with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies

and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named by Pensions &

Investments Magazine as a 2018 Best Place to Work in Money Management.

For more information, visit voyainvestments.com.

Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com

Contacts

Kris Kagel, (212) 309-6568

