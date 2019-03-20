SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya

Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the

common shares of one of its closed-end funds: Voya Infrastructure,

Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) (the “Fund”).

With respect to the Fund, the distribution will be paid on April 15,

2019, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date

is April 1, 2019. The distribution per share for the Fund is $0.290.

The Fund intends to make regular quarterly distributions based on the

past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of quarterly

distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio

and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common

shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to

declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee

of future results.

The following information is required under the Fund’s managed

distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of the

Fund’s distribution paid January 15, 2019 and distributions paid fiscal

year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a

percentage of the distribution amount.


 


Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and
Materials Fund



Source

 

 

January


Distribution



 

 


% of January
Distribution



 

 


Cumulative
Distributions paid Fiscal
Year-to-Date



 

 


% of the Cumulative
Distributions paid Fiscal
Year-to-Date1




Net Investment Income



 

 


$ 0.033



 

 


3.47%



 

 


$ 0.221



 

 


12.12%




Net Realized Short-Term
Capital Gains



 

 

$ 0.000

 

 

0.00%

 

 

$ 0.000

 

 

0.00%


Net Realized Long-Term
Capital Gains



 

 

$ 0.917

 

 

96.53%

 

 

$ 1.599

 

 

87.88%


Return of Capital or Other
Capital Source(s)



 

 

$ 0.000

 

 

0.000%

 

 

$ 0.000

 

 

0.00%

Total per Common Share

 

 

$ 0.950

 

 

100.00%

 

 

$ 1.820

 

 

100.00%

1 The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about

the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution

or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has

distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains;

therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A

return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money

that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital

distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment

performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The

amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Press Release are

only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.

The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes

will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder

of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax

regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar

year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal

income tax purposes.

Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s

performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.



 

 


Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on
November 30, 20181

 

 

3.88%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of November 30, 20182

 

 

7.56%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November
30, 20183

 

 

-7.54%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of
NAV as of November 30, 20184

 

 

6.08%



1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound
average of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five
year period ended on
November 30, 2018.



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
November 30, 2018.


3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the
Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to
November 30, 2018
including distributions paid and assuming
reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the
year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of November
30, 2018.

 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance

quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal

value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be

worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be

lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net

asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset

value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such

as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’

expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s

investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’

confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund

shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of

principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may

lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be

appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors

should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks,

charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are

forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ

significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements

due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value

in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically.

Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any

responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax

advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the

guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management

manages, as of December 31, 2018, more than $203 billion for affiliated

and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 40 years

of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the

experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions

with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies

and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017

and 2018 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments

magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya

Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Contacts

SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES: Shareholder Services at (800) 992-0180; voyainvestments.com

Kris

Kagel, (212) 309-6568

