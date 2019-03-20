SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya
Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the
common shares of one of its closed-end funds: Voya Infrastructure,
Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) (the “Fund”).
With respect to the Fund, the distribution will be paid on April 15,
2019, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date
is April 1, 2019. The distribution per share for the Fund is $0.290.
The Fund intends to make regular quarterly distributions based on the
past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of quarterly
distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio
and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common
shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to
declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee
of future results.
The following information is required under the Fund’s managed
distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of the
Fund’s distribution paid January 15, 2019 and distributions paid fiscal
year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a
percentage of the distribution amount.
Source
January
$ 0.000
0.00%
$ 0.000
0.00%
$ 0.917
96.53%
$ 1.599
87.88%
$ 0.000
0.000%
$ 0.000
0.00%
Total per Common Share
$ 0.950
100.00%
$ 1.820
100.00%
1 The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about
the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution
or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan. The Fund estimates that it has
distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains;
therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A
return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money
that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The
amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Press Release are
only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.
The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes
will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder
of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax
regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar
year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal
income tax purposes.
Set forth in the table below is information relating to the Fund’s
performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on
November 30, 20181
3.88%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of November 30, 20182
7.56%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November
30, 20183
-7.54%
Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of
NAV as of November 30, 20184
6.08%
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
November 30, 2018.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the
year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of November
30, 2018.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance
quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal
value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be
worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be
lower or higher than the performance data quoted.
Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net
asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset
value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such
as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’
expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s
investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’
confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund
shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of
principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may
lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be
appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors
should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks,
charges and expenses.
Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are
forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ
significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements
due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value
in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically.
Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any
responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking
statement.
This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax
advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the
guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.
