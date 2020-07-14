Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Results of Vote at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Results of Vote at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Fund”), today reported the results of the shareholder vote from its annual meeting which have been certified by the Independent Inspector of Election.

The certified results show that shareholders voted to elect Peter Borish, Karen Caldwell, Kieran Goodwin, Charles Clarvit, Neal Neilinger, Ketu Desai, Andrew Kellerman and Aditya Bindai, who were nominated by a hedge fund managed by Saba Capital Management (together with the hedge fund, “Saba”).

In addition, the certified voting results show that a shareholder proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the Fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 40% of the outstanding common shares of the Fund at or close to net asset value passed.

Saba’s proposal to terminate Voya Investment Management (“Voya IM”) as investment advisor did not pass. As a result, Voya IM will continue to deliver on its mandate under the oversight of the new Board.

Contacts

Kristopher Kagel

(212) 309-6568

Kristopher.Kagel@voya.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News