Voya Prime Rate Trust Asks Shareholders to Vote the White Card

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) (the “Trust”), today sent a letter to shareholders outlining its successful current income strategy and asking shareholders to cast their vote “FOR” the Board-approved nominees listed on the “WHITE” proxy card and “AGAINST” a proposal submitted by a hedge fund that is adverse to the interests of shareholders.
The letter emphasized that the Fund has provided shareholders with a high level of current income from a pure-play senior loan investment strategy. In fact, every month since the Fund’s inception in 1988 – 383 months in total – the Fund has paid a dividend, and, for the last decade, over 99% of the Fund’s distributions have been paid from a combination of income and capital gains earned by the Fund.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 9, 2020.
The full text of the letter can be found here.
About Voya Investment Management
A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2020, more than $210 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.
Contacts
Media:
Kristopher Kagel
(212) 309-6568
