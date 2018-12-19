SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR):


TO:

 

 

Interested Parties




 

DATE:



December 19, 2018



The following dividend information is for the 31
Days of December for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP
No. 92913A 10 0):



 

 

DIVIDEND: $0.0270

 

Declaration Date: 12/19/2018

 

Ex. Date: 12/28/18

 

Record Date: 12/31/18

 

Payable Date: 1/11/19

 

 

Voya Investment Management Co. LLC

 

 

 

Dan Norman

7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road




Managing Director

Scottsdale, AZ 85258




Phone: (480)477-2112





Fax: (480)477-2722

 

 

If you would like to receive this Dividend Declaration via email,


please email Bonnie.Dacier@voya.com


Contacts

Voya Prime Rate Trust

Dan Norman, 480-477-2112

