SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR):
TO:
Interested Parties
DATE:
December 19, 2018
DIVIDEND: $0.0270
Declaration Date: 12/19/2018
Ex. Date: 12/28/18
Record Date: 12/31/18
Payable Date: 1/11/19
Voya Investment Management Co. LLC
Dan Norman
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road
Managing Director
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Phone: (480)477-2112
Fax: (480)477-2722
If you would like to receive this Dividend Declaration via email,
Contacts
Voya Prime Rate Trust
Dan Norman, 480-477-2112