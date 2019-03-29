SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR):


Interested Parties



 

DATE:


March 29, 2019



 

The following dividend information is for the 31

days of March for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP

No. 92913A 10 0):


 

DIVIDEND: $0.0275


 

 

 

 

 


Declaration Date: 3/29/2019







 

Ex. Date: 4/9/19







 

Record Date: 4/10/19







 

Payable Date: 4/23/19

 







 

Voya Investment Management Co. LLC






Dan Norman

7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road






Managing Director

Scottsdale, AZ 85258






Phone: (480)477-2112







Fax: (480)477-2722







 







 


