Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR):
TO:
Interested Parties
DATE:
March 29, 2019
The following dividend information is for the 31
days of March for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP
No. 92913A 10 0):
DIVIDEND: $0.0275
Declaration Date: 3/29/2019
Ex. Date: 4/9/19
Record Date: 4/10/19
Payable Date: 4/23/19
Voya Investment Management Co. LLC
Dan Norman
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road
Managing Director
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Phone: (480)477-2112
Fax: (480)477-2722
