VT LandGroup Launches for Land Acquisition Nationwide

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Van Tuyl Companies has launched VT LandGroup, an entity dedicated to land acquisition initiatives. The company will operate in unison with its sister company VanTrust Real Estate to seek and acquire land nationwide in various stages, from raw land to fully entitled/developed land, over a full spectrum of uses.
“Current market conditions have accelerated opportunities to acquire land across the nation,” said Chris Haines, president of VT LandGroup. “VT LandGroup has been created to leverage our well-capitalized position, as well as our extraordinarily short due diligence and approval process, which will expedite our ability to complete transactions and portfolio acquisitions.” Haines continued, “VT LandGroup’s ability to commit and close, without financing contingencies, provides a certainty of outcome for sellers requiring assurance in the current market cycle and beyond.”
Creating an entity dedicated to land acquisition has been a long-term goal for the Van Tuyl Companies. VT LandGroup will leverage its experience and expertise for underwriting investment opportunities and judging an asset’s performance consistent with the VanTrust Real Estate team.
VT LandGroup will be based in Phoenix, AZ, with an additional office in Kansas City, MO. While capitalizing on opportunities throughout the nation, the company will target regional markets including Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Greenville, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Louisville, Phoenix and Tampa.
Contacts
Corey Hampton
816-569-1372
