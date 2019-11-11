Four presentations will highlight data from one of the largest industry-sponsored registries of aortic stent grafts
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will share gender-focused real world aortic treatment insights during a lunch symposium at the 46th Annual VEITHsymposium in New York.
The presentations will be facilitated by lead investigators of the Global Registry for Endovascular Aortic Treatment (GREAT).
“Women have historically been under-studied in medical device evaluations,” said Ross Milner, M.D., Chicago, Ill., national co-principal investigator for GREAT in the U.S. “Since GREAT is one of the largest real-world registries of endovascular aortic repair, it has a sizeable population of female patients. We’ve been able to examine the role gender plays across aortic outcomes and will explore several treatment areas in this symposium.”
These outcomes will be presented Nov. 22 at a lunch symposium in the Gore main pavilion, located in the Mercury Ballroom of the New York Hilton, Midtown.
The symposium begins at 12 p.m. with a panel featuring Dr. Milner and Pierre Galvagni Silveira, M.D., Florianopolis, Brazil. It continues with several endovascular aortic repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) discussions:
A GREAT divide: Why analyzing patient data per gender is an important filter through which to understand outcomes Beth Tohill, Ph.D, Flagstaff, Ariz.
A GREAT question: Are age and gender predictors of endoleak and reintervention after EVAR? Trissa Babrowski, M.D., Chicago, Ill.
GREAT evidence: Does gender determine AAA outcomes after EVAR? Patrice Mwipatayi, M.D., Perth, Australia
GREAT insights: Does gender affect access related complications after TEVAR? Santi Trimarchi, M.D., Milan, Italy
“Between 2010 and 2016 GREAT enrolled more than 5,000 patients and is currently in a 10-year planned follow-up phase. We’re excited to share this gender-focused data and to partner with physicians around the world to evaluate this patient population. The GREAT study and its extended follow-up period exemplify Gore’s commitment to using data to verify the long-term durability and fitness for use of our devices,” said Eric Zacharias, Vascular Business Leader.
GREAT includes enrollment from more than 100 sites across 13 countries, including a larger population of women than most other industry-sponsored aortic registries. Enrollees received one or more of the GORE® EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprostheses, GORE® EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch Endoprostheses, or Conformable GORE® TAG® Thoracic Endoprostheses.* GREAT had broad inclusion criteria with minimal exclusion criteria to more accurately reflect real-world practice.
In addition to the GREAT symposium, Gore will host daily education events at VEITHsymposium; see the agenda here.
For more information on the Gore aortic portfolio of products, visit www.goremedical.com/aortic.
*For complete indications and other important safety information for Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions for Use (IFU).
