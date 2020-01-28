Waddell & Reed, Inc. Adds Five Financial Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waddell & Reed, Inc. recently added five independent financial advisors, with assets totaling nearly $250 million, to its national network. These associations reflect the firm’s ongoing strategy to grow its team of experienced advisors and expand coverage nationwide.
Ron Galen brings a trailing 12-month total gross revenue exceeding $359,000. He has been an advisor for 27 years, most recently affiliated with J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. Galen works in the Los Angeles, California, area.
Jim Summers brings a trailing 12-month total gross revenue exceeding $465,000. He has been an advisor for 31 years, most recently with Cetera Advisors. He serves the Tulsa, Oklahoma, community.
Brian Tollefson brings a trailing 12-month total gross revenue exceeding $355,000. He has been an advisor for 18 years, most recently with Commonwealth Financial Network, and has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation. Tollefson works in the Mesa, Arizona, area.
Mathew Watt brings a trailing 12-month total gross revenue of $200,000. He has been an advisor for 15 years, most recently with LPL Financial. Watt works in the Los Angeles, California, area.
Cynda Wright brings a trailing 12-month total gross revenue exceeding $390,000. She has been an advisor for 34 years, most recently with Oppenheimer. She serves the Hutchinson, Kansas, community.
While pursuing its growth strategy, Waddell & Reed also is reinvigorating its focus on advisor retention by advancing support, service and overall experience for its existing national network of independent advisors. This strategic evolution focuses on technology enhancements, product expansion, increased compensation and broadening support through programs such as the Great Practice Solutions customized practice development program and the Wealth Solutions Group, a team of credentialed product and sales support experts.
Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed, Inc. provides financial planning services to clients throughout the U.S. through its network of financial advisors working in nearly 400 offices nationwide. Waddell & Reed, Inc. is a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR), which had nearly $70 billion in total assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information about Waddell & Reed, visit waddell.com.
Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Waddell & Reed, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC and Federally Registered Investment Advisor.
Contacts
Roger Hoadley
VP, Communications