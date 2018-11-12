DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) announced today that

Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe

will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 27th

Annual Healthcare Conference at The Phoenician, Scottsdale, Ariz. on

Wednesday, November 14 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain time (12:55 p.m. Eastern

time).

The audio portion of the appearance will be webcast live and can be

accessed through the Walgreens Boots Alliance investor relations website

at https://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations.

Notes to Editors:

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is the first global pharmacy-led,

health and wellbeing enterprise. The company's heritage of trusted

health care services through community pharmacy care and pharmaceutical

wholesaling dates back more than 100 years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and

daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe. Walgreens Boots

Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments

together have a presence in more than 25 countries and employ more than

415,000 people. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health

and wellbeing retail and, together with its equity method investments,

has more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries as well as one of the

largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with

more than 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000

pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than

20 countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the

world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health

and wellbeing products.

The company’s portfolio of retail and business brands includes

Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as

increasingly global health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Soap

& Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and Botanics.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is proud to be a force for good, leveraging

many decades of experience and its international scale, to care for

people and the planet through numerous social responsibility and

sustainability initiatives that have an impact on the health and

wellbeing of millions of people.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All

statements in this release and related fireside chat and webcast that

are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the

safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future

performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including

those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ending August 31, 2018, which is incorporated herein by

reference, and in other documents that we file or furnish with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent

required by law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty

or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the

date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future

events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contacts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Media Relations

USA /

Brian Faith, +1 847-527-2210

or

International / Nicholas

Mandalas, +44 (0)20 7138 1136

or

Investor Relations

Gerald

Gradwell and Jay Spitzer, +1 847-315-2922

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles