DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) announced today that
Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe
will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 27th
Annual Healthcare Conference at The Phoenician, Scottsdale, Ariz. on
Wednesday, November 14 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain time (12:55 p.m. Eastern
time).
The audio portion of the appearance will be webcast live and can be
accessed through the Walgreens Boots Alliance investor relations website
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is the first global pharmacy-led,
health and wellbeing enterprise. The company's heritage of trusted
health care services through community pharmacy care and pharmaceutical
wholesaling dates back more than 100 years.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and
daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe. Walgreens Boots
Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments
together have a presence in more than 25 countries and employ more than
415,000 people. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health
and wellbeing retail and, together with its equity method investments,
has more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries as well as one of the
largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with
more than 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000
pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than
20 countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the
world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health
and wellbeing products.
The company’s portfolio of retail and business brands includes
Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as
increasingly global health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Soap
& Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and Botanics.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is proud to be a force for good, leveraging
many decades of experience and its international scale, to care for
people and the planet through numerous social responsibility and
sustainability initiatives that have an impact on the health and
wellbeing of millions of people.
More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All
statements in this release and related fireside chat and webcast that
are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including
those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ending August 31, 2018, which is incorporated herein by
reference, and in other documents that we file or furnish with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent
required by law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty
or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the
date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future
events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
