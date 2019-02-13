Spatial&, the newest portfolio company from Walmart’s Store N°8, and

DreamWorks Animation present a virtual reality activation offering a

glimpse into the future of merchandising through the beloved film

franchise

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Have you ever wished you could ride alongside Hiccup and Astrid on the

back of a dragon, soaring high in the sky and swooping over incredible

landscapes? Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and DreamWorks Animation are making this

a reality – a virtual reality – through an exclusive, first-of-its-kind

immersive V-commerce activation tied to the upcoming theatrical release

of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Just ahead of the highly anticipated film hitting theaters nationwide on

February 22, the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Virtual Tour, powered by HP, Intel and Positron, will visit select

Walmart parking lots. Spatial&, a V-commerce startup focused

on creating next generation merchandising experiences using cutting-edge

technology and storytelling tools, collaborated with DreamWorks

Animation to create this unique VR-driven shopping event designed to

foster one-on-one relationships with the film’s famous characters. As

part of this, the tour will feature How to Train Your Dragon

merchandise available for purchase in a branded, immersive gift shop.

The experience, directed by Kurt Mattila and Gil Zimmerman and produced

by Armand Weeresinghe, begins in an onboarding room where the film’s

mischievous twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut greet guests, setting the scene

for this magical adventure. Participants are then led into a dragon’s

cave to suit up in headsets, and sit in specialized Positron motion VR

chairs powered by the HP VR backpack, before embarking on a truly

life-like five-minute journey through the breathtaking Hidden World with

the help of Astrid, Hiccup, Toothless, Hookfang and more.

This remarkable activation gives everyone, ages 8 and up, the

opportunity to interact with How to Train Your Dragon characters

through immersive real-world sound, motion and sensory cues. Viewers are

drawn fully into the experience physically and emotionally, creating

deep bonds with the dragons and characters they encounter along the way.

“Collaborating with DreamWorks Animation and its iconic How to Train

Your Dragon franchise is such an exciting way to bring Spatial&’s

first ever activation to the public,” said Katie Finnegan, chief

executive officer of Spatial&. “Spatial& was founded based on the belief

that VR will transform merchandising and retail and we can’t wait to

finally share this uniquely immersive shopping experience with consumers

across the country.”

“We have set an extremely high bar for quality and innovation for the How

to Train Your Dragon franchise, and our partners at Spatial&

exceeded our expectations with their incredible work on this project,"

said Abhijay Prakash, chief operating officer of DreamWorks Feature

Animation. “This latest Dragon film displays DreamWorks’ best in class

creative abilities combined with state of the art advances in animation

technology, and we are thrilled that this experience created by Spatial&

lives up to that reputation while allowing fans to journey straight to

the center of this unique world we’ve created for the film. It’s a truly

exhilarating experience.”

“The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour is a

great opportunity for our customers to engage with this fantastic

franchise. It’s also the most recent example of how Walmart continues to

use emerging technologies, including virtual reality, to enhance the

experiences of shoppers across the country,” said Scott McCall, senior

vice president for entertainment, toys and seasonal, Walmart U.S.

“Customers will also get a preview of the exciting new products

available at Walmart for How to Train Your Dragon fans of all

ages at the great prices customers expect from Walmart.”

Following the VR experience, participants are guided into a How to

Train Your Dragon themed gift shop where they can purchase

memorabilia featuring the characters they befriended and created deep

connections with during the activation. Items for sale include

everything a little Viking might want, from plush toys to action figures

to franchise DVDs and video games. Select merchandise from the

collection will be available in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide and at http://walmart.com/dragonstourwalmart.

The entire activation is brought to life through top-of-the-line

hardware and software from HP, Intel and Positron, official sponsors of

the tour. Spatial& and DreamWorks Animation leveraged servers and

workstations powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to stitch

together high-resolution images and 360-degree VR videos to create this

stunning experience. During the activation, HP Windows Mixed Reality

Headsets and OMEN by HP Mindframe Headsets, alongside PCs powered by

Intel® Core™ processors, make it possible for consumers to fully step

into and enjoy the Hidden World. The fun continues outside the VR

experience where HP Chromebooks allow parents to follow along with the

content their children are viewing and Omen by HP Gaming Laptops, based

on Intel technology, provide entertainment for waiting participants and

passersby.

“For 80 years, HP has delivered innovative technology to help filmmakers

create memorable moments,” said Joanna Popper, global head of virtual

reality for location based entertainment at HP Inc. “Working together

with DreamWorks Animation, Walmart and Intel, we are using virtual

reality to take the Hidden World from storytelling to story-living by

bringing audiences to the center of the narrative.”

“Intel’s end-to-end solutions together with technology from HP and the

creative minds from Spatial& and DreamWorks Animation have brought to

life new, immersive cinematic experiences for audiences to connect with

the How to Train Your Dragon world,” said Kumar Kaushik, general

manager of AR/VR solutions, client computing at Intel. “From the

imaginations of content creators to taking a VR journey on the back of a

dragon, technology is unleashing new storytelling possibilities for

developers and consumers alike.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

leverages Positron's Voyager® VR motion chair to deliver a magical,

multi-sensory encounter where viewers can enjoy hands-on interaction

with their favorite characters from the film," said Jeffrey Travis, CEO

of Positron. "Spatial& is our first client to introduce interactive hand

tracking along with 6DOF (6 degrees of freedom) in our Voyager® chair.

We can't wait for audiences to experience this new level of immersive

storytelling, and we are proud be a part of this groundbreaking project."

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour will

visit the following cities and Walmart stores between February 15 and

April 9:



  • Burbank, California (1301 N Victory Place) - February 15-16


  • Pico Rivera, California (8500 Washington Boulevard) - February 17-19


  • Anaheim, California (440 Euclid Street) - February 22-23


  • San Bernardino, California (4001 Hallmark Parkway) - February 24-26


  • Las Vegas, Nevada (5200 S Fort Apache Road) - March 1-2


  • North Las Vegas, Nevada (6464 N Decatur Boulevard) - March 3-5


  • Glendale, Arizona (5010 N 95th Avenue) - March 8-9


  • Gilbert, Arizona (2501 S Market Street) - March 10-12


  • San Antonio, Texas (8923 W Military Drive) - March 15-16


  • New Braunfels, Texas (1209 S Interstate 35) - March 17-19


  • Grand Prairie, Texas (2225 I-20) - March 22-23


  • Allen, Texas (730 W Exchange Parkway) - March 24-26


  • Sugar Land, Texas (345 Highway 6) - March 29-30


  • Katy, Texas (1313 N Fry Road) - March 31-April 2


  • Rogers, Arkansas (4208 S Pleasant Crossing Boulevard) - April 5-6


  • Bentonville, Arkansas (406 S Walton Boulevard) - April 7-9

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and

live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and

through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 265 million customers

and members visit our more than 11,200 stores under 55 banners in 27

countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of

$500.3 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.

Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate

philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about

Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com,

on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and

on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Spatial&

Spatial& is a V-commerce startup focused on creating next generation

merchandising experiences. Spatial&’s team of storytellers,

technologists and retail experts believe VR’s ability to fuse the

emotional bonds between consumers and brands has the potential to

reinvent the customer journey. It is the second portfolio company to

launch from Store N°8, Walmart’s incubator dedicated to uncovering ideas

that will transform the future of commerce.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed

Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast

Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film

and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual

property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice,

which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around

the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most

beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu

Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls and The Boss Baby, and have

amassed more than $14.5 billion in global box office receipts.

DreamWorks Animation’s television business has quickly become one of the

world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming,

reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array

of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully

immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific

studio has garnered 22 EmmyⓇ Awards since inception in 2013.

About HP

HP

Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone,

everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal

systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences

that amaze. HP’s virtual

reality technology is founded upon our rich history of product

innovation and deeply rooted customer relationships which enables us to

deliver the most immersive technologies that help businesses lead their

industries. OMEN

by HP products provide the performance and enthusiast gaming

community with the tools needed to enjoy their favorite titles and excel

in esports.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping

the data-centric future with computing and communications technology

that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s

engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges

as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the

infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the

network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information

about Intel at newsroom.intel.com

and intel.com.

About Positron and Voyager®

Positron

is a studio focused on cinematic VR. Based in Los Angeles, the team

includes filmmakers, mechatronics engineers, designers, software

developers and artists who collaborate together to create premium VR

experiences and products. Positron works with companies such as

Universal Studios, Disney, DreamWorks, Verizon, Intel, and many more to

deliver cinematic VR experiences on Voyager®, its award-winning,

full-motion VR chair platform that has been called "the future of

movies." Integrating beautiful design and high-end engineering, the

chair reflects a passion for VR storytelling. Voyager® delivers a

completely new level of immersion in VR by providing a comfortable,

fully integrated personal VR theater that incorporates whisper-quiet

robotic rotation and pitch motion, audio-driven haptic feedback, scent

dispensing, cabin lighting and specialized seating. Voyager® VR cinemas

are available now for cinemas, museums, and events that desire to

provide a premium VR experience.

