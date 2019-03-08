Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4
store performance-based cash bonuses
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a
share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced
a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are
receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Arizona,
associates will be awarded approximately $6.7 million for fourth quarter
performance.
“At Walmart, we believe in celebrating our associates and sharing in the
company’s wins,” said Steven Reed, Walmart regional general manager for
Arizona. “We are committed to investing in our people and making sure
they know that their tireless dedication is what makes our stores
successful.”
Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to
reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals.
Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based
on store performance.
“We are very proud of our associates and the commitment they show to
Walmart,” said Damir Hasic, Walmart store manager in Phoenix. “They work
very hard to serve our customers and help us achieve our goals, so we
love being able to thank them with performance bonuses each year.”
For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800
million in store performance-based bonuses. In Arizona, associates
shared nearly $24.8 million in store performance-based bonuses for the
full fiscal year.
About Walmart in Arizona
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and
live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and
through their mobile devices. In Arizona we serve customers at 127
retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and
our family
of brands. We are proud to employ 34,071 associates in Arizona.
Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.4 billion with Arizona
suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 29,584 Arizona supplier jobs. Walmart
continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and
corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation
contributed more than $25.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to
local nonprofits in Arizona and our Arizona associates volunteered more
than 13,200 hours with local causes. Additional information about
Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate
channels.
