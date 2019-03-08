Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4

store performance-based cash bonuses

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a

share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced

a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are

receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Arizona,

associates will be awarded approximately $6.7 million for fourth quarter

performance.

“At Walmart, we believe in celebrating our associates and sharing in the

company’s wins,” said Steven Reed, Walmart regional general manager for

Arizona. “We are committed to investing in our people and making sure

they know that their tireless dedication is what makes our stores

successful.”

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to

reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals.

Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based

on store performance.

“We are very proud of our associates and the commitment they show to

Walmart,” said Damir Hasic, Walmart store manager in Phoenix. “They work

very hard to serve our customers and help us achieve our goals, so we

love being able to thank them with performance bonuses each year.”

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800

million in store performance-based bonuses. In Arizona, associates

shared nearly $24.8 million in store performance-based bonuses for the

full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Arizona

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and

live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and

through their mobile devices. In Arizona we serve customers at 127

retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and

our family

of brands. We are proud to employ 34,071 associates in Arizona.

Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.4 billion with Arizona

suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 29,584 Arizona supplier jobs. Walmart

continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and

corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

contributed more than $25.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to

local nonprofits in Arizona and our Arizona associates volunteered more

than 13,200 hours with local causes. Additional information about

Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate

website and our InstagramFacebook and Twitter

channels.

Contacts

Leslie Sonnenklar

leslie@zionandzion.com

480.751.1007

x131

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles