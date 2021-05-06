Walmart Health To Acquire Telehealth Provider MeMD

Acquisition will enable Walmart Health to continue focus on seamless experience and improved health

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart Health and MeMD, a multi-specialty telehealth provider, today announced they have entered into an agreement for Walmart Health to acquire MeMD. This reinforces Walmart’s commitment to integrated, omnichannel health delivery that leverages data and technology to improve engagement, health equity and outcomes.

This acquisition will, over the coming months, allow Walmart Health to provide access to virtual care across the nation including Urgent, Behavioral, and Primary care, complementing our in-person Walmart Health centers. Our focus on consumer engagement, improved health outcomes, and early, equitable access remains the cornerstone of quality healthcare that can help lower overall healthcare costs across all populations.