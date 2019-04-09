Arizona customers gaining more convenience and shopping options
across the state
Walmart expects to spend an estimated $71.8 million this year in
Arizona through the remodeling of 14 stores, as well as the launch and
continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.
“We want to provide a great shopping experience by investing in our
stores and introducing new services that save time and money,” said Todd
Peterson, Walmart regional general manager for Arizona. “This investment
demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our confidence in our
associates and the importance of the state of Arizona to our business.”
2019 Walmart Remodels in Arizona
Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:
Remodels
5329 - 4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
1370 - 2840 AZ-95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
1334 - 100 S Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ 85532
1299 - 2003 E Rodeo Dr, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
1846 - 199 W, 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607
3846 - 2725 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213
1442 - 1017 Haul Rd, Page, AZ 86040
2512 - 1825 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023
1417 - 3050 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301
1149 - 755 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546
2112 - 4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
1240 - 500 AZ-90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
5626 - 1260 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85713
3377 - 2823 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746
2019 Walmart Innovations in Arizona
Walmart will continue
to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a
seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when,
where and how they want. The following are examples of the
customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in Arizona.
(1) Grocery Pickup
Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery
pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online
and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave
their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart
plans to expand the popular program to more than 34 stores across the
state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced
Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google,
talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to
their Walmart Grocery cart.
(2) Grocery Delivery
Walmart’s convenient
grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with
customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to 20
stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.
(3) Walmart Pickup Towers
Walmart
Pickup Towers are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable
of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once
they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do - once the order is ready, step
up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your
smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add
15 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.
(4) FAST Unloader
Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a
complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over
the last 50 years – until now. A
new system in Walmart backrooms - known as FAST - automatically
scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and
department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the
backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This
year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 41 stores across the
state.
(5) Autonomous Floor Scrubber
The autonomous
floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the
task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The
company plans to expand the technology to 48 stores across the state
this year.
Background and Context
Capital and Innovation Expenditure: The estimated spend in the
state this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020) is a portion of
Walmart’s total capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.0
billion for Fiscal Year 2020, which was outlined last October at the
company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated
in February 2019.
National Innovation Expansion Strategy: Nationwide this fiscal
year Walmart plans to add an additional 1,200 autonomous floor
scrubbers, 300 autonomous shelf-scanners, 1,200 FAST unloaders and 900
Pickup Towers to stores across the country. Also, the company plans to
expand Online Grocery Pickup to an additional 1,000 stores and add
another 800 stores across the country to the retailer’s Grocery
Delivery footprint.
About Walmart in Arizona
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) helps people around the world save
money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online
and through their mobile devices. In Arizona we serve customers
at 127 retail units and online through Walmart.com and
our family
of brands. We are proud to employ 33,767 associates
in Arizona. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.6 billion
with Arizona suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 33,767 Arizona supplier
jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity,
sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the
Walmart Foundation contributed more than $25.6 million in cash and
in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Arizona and
our Arizona associates volunteered more than 15,494 hours with local
causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting
our corporate
