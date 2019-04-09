Arizona customers gaining more convenience and shopping options

across the state

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways,

Walmart expects to spend an estimated $71.8 million this year in

Arizona through the remodeling of 14 stores, as well as the launch and

continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

“We want to provide a great shopping experience by investing in our

stores and introducing new services that save time and money,” said Todd

Peterson, Walmart regional general manager for Arizona. “This investment

demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our confidence in our

associates and the importance of the state of Arizona to our business.”

2019 Walmart Remodels in Arizona

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations:

Remodels



  • 5329 - 4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086


  • 1370 - 2840 AZ-95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442


  • 1334 - 100 S Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ 85532


  • 1299 - 2003 E Rodeo Dr, Cottonwood, AZ 86326


  • 1846 - 199 W, 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607


  • 3846 - 2725 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213


  • 1442 - 1017 Haul Rd, Page, AZ 86040


  • 2512 - 1825 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023


  • 1417 - 3050 AZ-69, Prescott, AZ 86301


  • 1149 - 755 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546


  • 2112 - 4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251


  • 1240 - 500 AZ-90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635


  • 5626 - 1260 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85713


  • 3377 - 2823 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746

2019 Walmart Innovations in Arizona

Walmart will continue

to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a

seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when,

where and how they want. The following are examples of the

customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in Arizona.

(1) Grocery Pickup



  • Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery
    pickup option    . It gives them the convenience of shopping online
    and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave
    their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart
    plans to expand the popular program to more than 34 stores across the
    state by the end of the year.     The company also recently introduced
    Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google,
    talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to
    their Walmart Grocery cart.

(2) Grocery Delivery



  • Walmart’s convenient
    grocery delivery service     is also proving to be a hit with
    customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to 20
    stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.

(3) Walmart Pickup Towers



  • Walmart
    Pickup Towers     are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable
    of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once
    they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do - once the order is ready, step
    up to the Pickup Tower     and scan the barcode sent to your
    smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add
    15 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.

(4) FAST Unloader



  • Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a
    complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over
    the last 50 years – until now. A
    new system in Walmart backrooms     - known as FAST - automatically
    scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and
    department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the
    backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This
    year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 41 stores across the
    state.

(5) Autonomous Floor Scrubber



  • The autonomous
    floor scrubber     uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the
    task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The
    company plans to expand the technology to 48 stores across the state
    this year.

Background and Context



  • Capital and Innovation Expenditure: The estimated spend in the
    state this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020) is a portion of
    Walmart’s total capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.0
    billion for Fiscal Year 2020, which was outlined last October at the
    company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated
    in February 2019.


  • National Innovation Expansion Strategy: Nationwide this fiscal
    year Walmart plans to add an additional 1,200 autonomous floor
    scrubbers, 300 autonomous shelf-scanners, 1,200 FAST unloaders and 900
    Pickup Towers to stores across the country. Also, the company plans to
    expand Online Grocery Pickup to an additional 1,000 stores and add
    another 800 stores across the country to the retailer’s Grocery
    Delivery footprint.

About Walmart in Arizona

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) helps people around the world save

money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online

and through their mobile devices. In Arizona we serve customers

at 127 retail units and online through Walmart.com and

our family

of brands. We are proud to employ 33,767 associates

in Arizona. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.6 billion

with Arizona suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 33,767 Arizona supplier

jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity,

sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the

Walmart Foundation contributed more than $25.6 million in cash and

in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Arizona and

our Arizona associates volunteered more than 15,494 hours with local

causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting

our corporate

website and our InstagramFacebook and Twitter channels.

*Editor’s Note: The photos above, and video, are available for

download here.

