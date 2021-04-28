Walton Announces Another CAD$5.3 Million Distribution to Investors in McConachie Asset Management Corporation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walton, a real estate investment and land asset management company with US$3.39 billion under management, is pleased to announce a distribution to investors on behalf of McConachie Asset Management Corporation of CAD$5,320,686 that will be made on April 30, 2021.

This distribution represents a portion of the annual interest payment due on the McConachie Asset Management Corporation’s restructured bonds, as well as a paydown of the principal amount owed. The distribution will be paid to all bondholders on a pro rata basis. The payment includes interest accrued from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, for an aggregate of CAD$320,686. The total principal prepayment being made on restructured bonds is CAD$5,000,000.

This is the first distribution made in 2021 with an additional distribution expected to be paid to investors later this year. A total of CAD$59,498,693 of principal and interest payments have been made to date to investors in McConachie Asset Management Corporation.