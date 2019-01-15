SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WAFDbank?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#WAFDbanklt;/agt;--Today, Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) announced it is offering
a 90-day interest-free loan designed to help workers through the
shutdown period for an amount equal to the net take home pay for up to
six missed paychecks. This three-month interest-free offer is available
to any eligible federal government employee, current customer or not,
living within our eight state territory. It only requires a Washington
Federal checking account, including Free Checking, to provide access to
the funds.
President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented,
“Washington Federal is benefiting from a robust economy and the positive
impact of tax reform. We are proud to step in and help our hard-working
neighbors get through this uncertain time and support their financial
needs. We hope other financial institutions will do the same.”
All interested parties are encouraged to visit one of Washington
Federal’s 235 branches in eight western states or go to our website, www.washingtonfederal.com,
for loan terms and conditions.
Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a
national bank that operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada,
Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides
consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle
market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate,
including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance
products through a subsidiary. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
