SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WAFDbank?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#WAFDbanklt;/agt;--Today, Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) announced it is offering

a 90-day interest-free loan designed to help workers through the

shutdown period for an amount equal to the net take home pay for up to

six missed paychecks. This three-month interest-free offer is available

to any eligible federal government employee, current customer or not,

living within our eight state territory. It only requires a Washington

Federal checking account, including Free Checking, to provide access to

the funds.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented,

“Washington Federal is benefiting from a robust economy and the positive

impact of tax reform. We are proud to step in and help our hard-working

neighbors get through this uncertain time and support their financial

needs. We hope other financial institutions will do the same.”

All interested parties are encouraged to visit one of Washington

Federal’s 235 branches in eight western states or go to our website, www.washingtonfederal.com,

for loan terms and conditions.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a

national bank that operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada,

Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides

consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle

market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate,

including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance

products through a subsidiary. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Washington Federal, Inc.

425 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Brad

Goode, 206-626-8178

Brad.Goode@wafd.com

