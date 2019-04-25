SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) today announced the appointment

of attorney Stephen M. Graham to its Board of Directors, effective April

29, 2019. Graham is a Yale Law School graduate and Managing Partner of

Fenwick & West LLP’s Seattle office. During his forty-two-year career

practicing law in Washington state, in addition to Fenwick, he’s been a

partner at the AmLaw 100 law firms of Orrick and Perkins Coie. Mr.

Graham spent six years as co-chair of the SEC Advisory Committee on

Small and Emerging Companies and serves on the Board of Directors at the

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He has authored a book,

published business articles and received numerous professional awards

and recognition.

Chairman of the Board Thomas Kelley commented, “We are honored to have

Stephen bring his extensive knowledge representing public and private

corporations on matters of corporate governance, mergers and

acquisitions and strategic planning to our Board.”

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a

national bank that provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts,

insurance products, financing for small to middle market businesses,

commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer

mortgages and home equity lines of credit. Established in 1917, the

Company operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah,

Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. To find out more about the

Company, please visit the website. The Company uses its website to

distribute financial and other material information which is routinely

posted on and accessible at www.washingtonfederal.com.

Contacts

Brad Goode

Washington Federal, Inc.

425 Pike Street, Seattle,

WA 98101

(206) 626-8178

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles