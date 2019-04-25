SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) today announced the appointment
of attorney Stephen M. Graham to its Board of Directors, effective April
29, 2019. Graham is a Yale Law School graduate and Managing Partner of
Fenwick & West LLP’s Seattle office. During his forty-two-year career
practicing law in Washington state, in addition to Fenwick, he’s been a
partner at the AmLaw 100 law firms of Orrick and Perkins Coie. Mr.
Graham spent six years as co-chair of the SEC Advisory Committee on
Small and Emerging Companies and serves on the Board of Directors at the
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He has authored a book,
published business articles and received numerous professional awards
and recognition.
Chairman of the Board Thomas Kelley commented, “We are honored to have
Stephen bring his extensive knowledge representing public and private
corporations on matters of corporate governance, mergers and
acquisitions and strategic planning to our Board.”
Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a
national bank that provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts,
insurance products, financing for small to middle market businesses,
commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer
mortgages and home equity lines of credit. Established in 1917, the
Company operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah,
Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. To find out more about the
Company, please visit the website. The Company uses its website to
distribute financial and other material information which is routinely
posted on and accessible at www.washingtonfederal.com.
Contacts
Brad Goode
Washington Federal, Inc.
425 Pike Street, Seattle,
WA 98101
(206) 626-8178