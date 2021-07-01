Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plans

Business owner and consultant Ms. Sylvia Hampel, who opened her own cleaning service in 1995 and grew it into one of the largest women-owned businesses in Idaho, brings 25 years of business management acumen to the WaFd Bank Board of Directors. Hampel, as President of her company Clearview Cleaning, expanded to over 450 custodial teams operating throughout Idaho and three other western states before selling her company to facility services giant KBS. She is a licensed real estate broker and owns her own real estate development company. “Ms. Hampel is a self-made, tenacious entrepreneur, who has proven again and again she can overcome challenges and succeed. We welcome her perspective on the competitive landscape and problem-solving skills to tackle the challenges ahead,” adds Beardall.

“Rounding out our mission to be the most highly regarded regional bank in the markets we serve, we are proud to welcome Mr. Sean Singleton to our board of directors.” Beardall continued, “Mr. Singleton‘s deep experience in capital markets, starting with his time at J.P. Morgan Chase, supporting fintech venture capital engagements as the founder of Oglethorpe Capital LLC, and his passion for financial literacy will help guide our strategy going forward. We originally came to know each other when he represented an investment firm and in the process of studying our business model, noted the progressive strategy of WaFd Bank toward using data to improve the client experience and drive value for both clients and shareholders.”