SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ-WAFD)

announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The

dividend will be paid on May 24th, 2019 to common

stockholders of record as of May 10th, 2019. This will be

Washington Federal’s 145th consecutive quarterly cash

dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a

national bank that operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho,

Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the

bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for

small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and

residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines

of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of March 31,

2019, the Company reported $16.4 billion in assets, $11.7 billion in

deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders’ equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the

financial statements, notes and other information contained in the

Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that

are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward

looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are

based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to

future events. The words “estimate,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“project,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future

performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve

inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual

performance, could differ materially from those anticipated by any

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Washington Federal, Inc.

Brad Goode 206-626-8178

Brad.Goode@wafd.com

