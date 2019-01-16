SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share, a

2-cent increase from the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on

February 22nd, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of

February 8th, 2019. This will be Washington Federal’s 144th

consecutive quarterly cash dividend. After this increase the cash

dividend yield is now 2.9%, based on the current stock price.

The Board also increased the number of shares authorized for repurchase

by 10 million, bringing the currently authorized amount up to 10.3

million shares. Over the last four fiscal years the Company has

repurchased 17.7 million shares at a weighted average price of $26.9,

this represents 18% of the shares outstanding on October 1, 2014.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, “The

Board’s actions today express its confidence in Washington Federal’s

future.”

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a

national bank that operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho,

Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the

bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for

small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and

residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines

of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of December

31, 2018, the Company reported $16.2 billion in assets, $11.6 billion in

deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders’ equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the

financial statements, notes and other information contained in the

Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that

are not statements of historical fact. These statements are

“forward-looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws,

and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith

belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“project,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future

performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve

inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual

performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statement.

