Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.56

"Another broad assumption was that asset growth would be difficult at best given historically low interest rates. Despite the onslaught of loan repayments, over the last year WaFd Bank has grown loans outstanding by $1.1 billion or 9.0%, with loan originations up 49%. That is an astounding increase when you consider the same period last year was also a record year and during the past 12 months, most of our commercial banking team and corporate employees are working from home."

Beardall continued, "As we recognized that the financial ramifications of the pandemic on our Bank were going to be substantially less than anticipated, we seized the opportunity to execute several strategic transactions. First, we borrowed $1 billion for ten years at a fixed rate of less than 0.75%. Next, for the first time in our history, we issued $300 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock at a rate of 4.875%, which is roughly half of what we view as our long-term cost of capital. Earnings per share increased by a smaller percentage than earnings this quarter because the Company is still in the process of fully deploying the capital raised through the preferred stock issuance. Once the preferred stock is fully deployed it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share. Finally, we repaid over $500 million of high cost debt. Collectively, we believe these transactions will accrue to the benefit of shareholders for years to come.