Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.61

"Clearly, there are areas in our economy that give us pause and even appear frothy – housing in particular has seen a sharp increase over the last year. While we are concerned with affordability and believe that the market will be cyclical, over the long-term we are bullish on our eight western state footprint and believe net positive migration into those markets will continue to fuel demand. We have built up an allowance for credit losses of almost $200 million, which combines with our $2.2 billion of equity as a source of strength for challenging times. A key difference we are seeing in this cycle versus prior cycles is the significant amount of equity borrowers are contributing. That is true for both commercial loans and residential mortgages. As shown in our asset quality statistics, our credit underwriting standards are conservative, which allows WaFd Bank to be a reliable lender in both bull and bear markets.