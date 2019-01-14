SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company

of Washington Federal, National Association, today announced quarterly

earnings of $52,942,000 or $0.65 per diluted share for the quarter ended

December 31, 2018, compared to $51,670,000 or $0.59 per diluted share

for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a $0.06 or 10% increase in

fully diluted earnings per share. Return on equity for the quarter ended

December 31, 2018 was 10.64% compared to 10.25% for the quarter ended

December 31, 2017. Return on assets for the quarter ended December 31,

2018 was 1.32% compared to 1.35% for the same quarter in the prior year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, “We

are pleased to begin the fiscal year with record quarterly net income

and earnings per share. This quarter saw an acceleration of interest

expense as the costs of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 45%

year-over-year, reflecting increased short-term interest rates. Despite

the large increase in interest expense, we were able to grow net

interest income by 3% over the same period thanks to growth in our loan

portfolio and asset yields. While the flat yield curve poses a challenge

for all banks, we are optimistic that we will continue to be able to

grow earning assets to offset rising deposit costs. With the Company's

stock trading at about 1.3 times tangible book value and 11 times

trailing twelve months earnings, we believe the stock is trading below

its intrinsic value. As a result, we have continued to be aggressive,

repurchasing over 1.7 million shares of stock this quarter, which was

2.1% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter."

Total assets were $16.2 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to

$15.9 billion as of September 30, 2018, the Company's fiscal year-end.

Asset growth since September 30, 2018 is primarily attributable to a

$223 million increase in net loans receivable.

Customer deposits increased by $175 million or 1.5% since September 30,

2018, reaching a total of $11.6 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Transaction accounts increased by $162 million or 2.5% during that

period, while time deposits increased $13 million or 0.3%. The Company

continues to focus on growing transaction accounts to lessen sensitivity

to rising interest rates and manage interest expense. As of December 31,

2018, just over 58% of the Company’s deposits were in transaction

accounts. Core deposits, defined as all transaction accounts and time

deposits less than $250,000, totaled 93.4% of deposits at December 31,

2018.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") totaled $2.5 billion

as of December 31, 2018, versus $2.3 billion at September 30, 2018. The

weighted average rate of FHLB borrowings was 2.75% as of December 31,

2018, versus 2.66% at September 30, 2018, the increase being due to

higher rates on short-term FHLB advances.

Loan originations totaled $1.045 billion for the first fiscal quarter

2019, an increase of 9.6% from the $954 million of originations in the

same quarter one year ago. Partially offsetting loan originations in

each of these quarters were loan repayments of $872 million and $860

million, respectively. Commercial loans represented 73% of all loan

originations during the first fiscal quarter 2019 and consumer loans

accounted for the remaining 27%. The Company views organic loan growth

as the highest and best use of its capital and prefers commercial loans

as they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations.

The weighted average interest rate on loans was 4.56% as of December 31,

2018, an increase from 4.48% as of September 30, 2018, due primarily to

variable rate loans increasing in yield with rising short-term rates.

Asset quality remained strong and the ratio of non-performing assets to

total assets improved to 0.39% as of December 31, 2018, compared to

0.41% at December 31, 2017, and 0.44% at September 30, 2018. Since

September 30, 2018, real estate owned decreased by $3 million, or 28%,

and non-accrual loans decreased by $4 million, or 8%. Delinquent loans

were 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.43% at

December 31, 2017, and 0.42% at September 30, 2018. The allowance for

loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $137 million as

of December 31, 2018, and was 1.06% of gross loans outstanding, as

compared to $137 million or 1.06% of gross loans outstanding at

September 30, 2018.

On November 23, 2018, the Company paid a regular cash dividend of $0.18

per share, which represented the 143rd consecutive quarterly

cash dividend. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1,740,192

shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $28.12 per share

and has authorization to repurchase 292,406 additional shares. The

Company varies the pace of share repurchases depending on several

factors, including share price, lending opportunities and capital

levels. Since September 30, 2018, tangible common stockholders’ equity

per share increased by $0.23, or 1.2%, to $20.61, and the ratio of

tangible common equity to tangible assets remained strong at 10.53% as

of December 31, 2018.

Net interest income was $119 million for the quarter, an increase of

$3.4 million or 3.0% from the same quarter in the prior year. The

increase in net interest income from the prior year was primarily due to

higher balances as average earning assets increased by $655 million, or

4.6%. Net interest margin decreased to 3.21% in the first fiscal quarter

of 2019, from 3.26% for the same quarter in the prior year as the

average rate earned on interest-earning assets rose by 27 basis points

while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 33

basis points.

The Company recorded a release of loan loss allowance of $500,000 in the

first fiscal quarter of 2019, compared with no provision or release in

the same quarter of fiscal 2018. Net recoveries were $1.4 million for

the first fiscal quarter of 2019, compared to $3.1 million for the prior

year's quarter.

Total other income was $19.0 million for the first fiscal quarter of

2019, an increase of $12.2 million, from $6.8 million in the same

quarter of the prior year. The increase is primarily due to a net gain

of $6.4 million recognized this quarter from the sale and valuation

adjustments of fixed assets as well as $8.6 million of expense from FDIC

loss share valuation adjustments in the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses were $71.7 million in the first fiscal quarter

of 2019, an increase of $9.7 million, or 15.7%, from the prior year's

quarter. As discussed previously, the Company has taken the opportunity

allotted by the change in the tax law to make several strategic

investments that have resulted in a higher level of operating expenses

year over year. Those investments included a 5% salary increase for all

employees earning less than $100,000; the establishment of a second

technology team located in Boise, Idaho; the creation of an internal

training team; and several new platform and system enhancements.

Compensation and benefits costs increased by $4.3 million over the prior

year quarter primarily due to headcount increases, the aforementioned

salary increases and cost of living adjustments since last year.

Information technology costs increased by $1.1 million and other

expenses increased by $3.7 million, both primarily due to Bank Secrecy

Act (BSA) program enhancements. In the first fiscal quarter of 2019, the

Company had approximately $3.6 million of non-recurring BSA related

costs and estimates that it will incur an additional $2 million of

non-recurring costs for BSA improvements spread over the next two

quarters. The Company’s efficiency ratio in the first fiscal quarter of

2019 was 51.9%, compared to 47.3% for the same period one year ago. The

increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to the elevated

expenses noted above.

Income tax expense totaled $14.4 million for the three months ended

December 31, 2018, as compared to $9.0 million for the same period one

year ago. The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31,

2018 was 21.35% compared to 14.79% for the three months ended

December 31, 2017 and 20.76% for the full fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended

December 31, 2017 was lower due to discrete tax benefits of $3.7 million

recognized related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets and

liabilities stemming from tax reform as well as tax benefits of $2.2

million related to stock based compensation. The Company estimates that

its annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 will be 20 - 22%.

Washington Federal, a national bank with headquarters in Seattle,

Washington, has 235 branches in eight western states. To find out more

about Washington Federal, please visit our website www.washingtonfederal.com.

Washington Federal uses its website to distribute financial and other

material information about the Company.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the

financial statements, notes and other information contained in the

Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form

10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that

are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward

looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are

based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to

future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,”

and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future

performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve

inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual

performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statement.


WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(UNAUDITED)



 


 

December 31, 2018

 

September 30, 2018



(In thousands, except share and ratio data)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents


$

283,375



$

268,650


Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


1,451,340



1,314,957


Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


1,586,815



1,625,420


Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $131,165 and
$129,257


11,700,239



11,477,081


Interest receivable


48,207



47,295


Premises and equipment, net


276,683



267,995


Real estate owned


8,171



11,298


FHLB and FRB stock


135,590



127,190


Bank owned life insurance


217,751



216,254


Intangible assets, including goodwill of $301,368 and $301,368


310,776



311,286


Federal and state income tax assets, net






1,804


Other assets


169,179

 


196,494

 



$

16,188,126

 


$

15,865,724

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Liabilities





Customer accounts





Transaction deposit accounts


$

6,744,346



$

6,582,343


Time deposit accounts


4,817,346

 


4,804,803

 



11,561,692



11,387,146


FHLB advances


2,540,000



2,330,000


Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance


21,165



57,417


Federal and state income tax assets, net


7,388






Accrued expenses and other liabilities


74,792

 


94,253

 



14,205,037



13,868,816


Stockholders’ equity





Common stock, $1.00 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized;
135,496,280 and 135,343,417 shares issued; 81,123,582 and 82,710,911
shares outstanding


135,496



135,343


Additional paid-in capital


1,668,666



1,666,609


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes


2,891



8,294


Treasury stock, at cost; 54,372,698 and 52,632,506 shares


(1,051,239

)


(1,002,309

)

Retained earnings


1,227,275

 


1,188,971

 



1,983,089

 


1,996,908

 



$

16,188,126

 


$

15,865,724

 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Common stockholders' equity per share


$

24.45



$

24.14


Tangible common stockholders' equity per share


20.61



20.38


Stockholders' equity to total assets


12.25

%


12.59

%

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets


10.53

%


10.84

%





 

Weighted average rates at period end





Loans and mortgage-backed securities


4.28

%


4.19

%

Combined loans, mortgage-backed securities and investments


4.17



4.07


Customer accounts


0.99



0.87


Borrowings


2.75



2.66


Combined cost of customer accounts and borrowings


1.31



1.17


Net interest spread


2.86



2.90








 


WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(UNAUDITED)



 


 

Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

 

 

2017

 



(In thousands, except share and ratio data)

INTEREST INCOME





Loans receivable


$

137,065



$

124,511


Mortgage-backed securities


19,192



16,899


Investment securities and cash equivalents


6,365

 


4,370

 



162,622



145,780


INTEREST EXPENSE





Customer accounts


26,579



14,638


FHLB advances and other borrowings


16,891

 


15,407

 



43,470



30,045


Net interest income


119,152



115,735


Provision (release) for loan losses


(500

)




 

Net interest income after provision (release) for loan losses


119,652



115,735






 

OTHER INCOME





Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities


(9

)





FDIC loss share valuation adjustments






(8,550

)

Loan fee income


970



1,035


Deposit fee income


6,243



6,686


Other Income


11,805

 


7,624

 



19,009



6,795


OTHER EXPENSE





Compensation and benefits


33,883



29,619


Occupancy


9,268



8,671


FDIC insurance premiums


2,862



2,820


Product delivery


4,021



3,956


Information technology


9,040



7,929


Other


12,598

 


8,946

 



71,672



61,941


Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net


320

 


46

 

Income before income taxes


67,309



60,635


Income tax provision


14,367

 


8,965

 

NET INCOME


$

52,942

 


$

51,670

 





 

PER SHARE DATA





Basic earnings per share


$

0.65



$

0.59


Diluted earnings per share


0.65



0.59


Cash dividends per share


0.18



0.15


Basic weighted average shares outstanding


81,791,852



86,938,095


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


81,831,478



87,082,499






 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS





Return on average assets


1.32

%


1.35

%

Return on average common equity


10.64



10.25


Net interest margin


3.21



3.26


Efficiency ratio


51.88



47.25

