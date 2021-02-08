Washington Federal, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $290 Million of its Common Stock

The Board has authorized the Tender Offer. However, none of the Company, the Board, the dealer manager, the information agent, the depositary or any of their respective affiliates are making any recommendation to stockholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares in the Tender Offer or as to the price at which stockholders may choose to tender their shares. No person is authorized to make any such recommendation. Stockholders must decide how many shares they will tender, if any, and the price within the stated range at which they will offer their shares for purchase. In doing so, stockholders should read carefully the information in, or incorporated by reference in, the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal (as they may be amended or supplemented), including the purposes and effects of the Tender Offer. Stockholders are urged to discuss their decisions with their own tax advisors, financial advisors and/or brokers.