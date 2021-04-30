Watch now: A boutique hotel is coming to Tucson's foothills

Construction has started on The Eddy, a boutique hotel nestled in the Catalina Foothills north of St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. The Eddy will be a two-story building with 106 rooms, expected to open next summer. Video by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star, April 29, 2021.

Developers of a boutique hotel at the foot of the Santa Catalina Mountains hope to capture both business and leisure travelers after the pandemic is behind us when they open for business next year.

Capri Inc. is building a two-story, 106-room hotel next to St. Philip's Church on Campbell Avenue, north of River Road, company president Jim O'Connell said.

Called The Eddy Hotel, the 68,000-square-foot project is named after O'Connell's grandfather, who ran a bakery in Helena, Montana.

"It's a great location between the foothills and the University of Arizona," O'Connell said. "Not to mention all the great restaurants within walking distance."

There are multiple restaurants at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and River Road, both in the St. Philip's Plaza at the southeast corner and in Joesler Village, on the northwest corner.

The Eddy Hotel is a Tapestry brand, a franchise of Hilton Hotels, so guests can use their Hilton rewards and Hilton's online site for reservations.

It will have a buffet service in the lounge and a bar that is open to the public, along with 3,000 square feet of meeting or event space.