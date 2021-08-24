Water Agencies Across West Partner to Conserve Colorado River Water, Augment Lake Mead Level Through Agricultural Fallowing

The conserved water could help keep Lake Mead levels high enough to stave off a tier two shortage declaration in 2023 and the potential for additional contributions required under the Drought Contingency Plan. It will also help preserve green hydroelectric production capacity at Hoover Dam.

“This is just the beginning. We’re working to develop other innovative ideas to keep as much water as possible in Lake Mead. Working as one with our fellow water agencies and with our partners in ag, we can find solutions that benefit us all and that make the river more sustainable,” Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said.

“Building new tools to address the shared risks we all face in the Colorado River requires deepening existing partnerships as well as creating new ones. This unique interstate partnership will generate new resiliency in the Lower Colorado River and is a model for our future endeavors,” CAP General Manager Ted Cooke said.