“Connect, Collaborate and Advocate” to be held Nov. 5 to 8 at the
Wigwam Resort outside of Phoenix; early bird registration discount
available until July 31
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GreenBuilding--Designed to prepare plumbing manufacturing professionals for the
challenges ahead, the 2018 Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI)
Conference will feature experts discussing headlining issues such as
trade and tariffs, Legionella, technological innovation, home building,
and other plumbing- and water-related topics. An early
bird registration discount is available until July 31. Register at https://www.safeplumbing.org/events/calendar/event/id-2018-pmi-conference.
Hear keynote speakers Jack Uldrich and Tara Lohan
To be held Nov. 5 to 8 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Ariz.,
the conference kicks off with global futurist Jack Uldrich. This
best-selling author will give a keynote speech on Nov. 6 about
technology, change management and leadership. His work is based upon the
transformational principles of unlearning, or freeing yourself from
obsolete knowledge and assumptions as a strategy to survive and thrive.
In a second keynote address on Nov. 7, Water Deeply Managing Editor Tara
Lohan will discuss water-related challenges facing the nation and
participate in a panel discussion about media issues and trends on Nov.
8. Water Deeply is an independent digital media project staffed by a
team of journalists and technologists who are dedicated to gaining
clarity, understanding and sustained public engagement on water policy
issues in California and the American West.
Listen to presentations on Legionella, trade and tariffs, home
building, and more
Water, environment and public health consultant Joseph Cotruvo, Ph.D.,
will deliver a presentation on Nov. 7 about how this waterborne pathogen
can be better controlled and why water system managers should make
Legionella prevention a priority.
With tariffs, NAFTA and other trade issues making the daily headlines, a
panel of experts will discuss the impact of politics and regulation on
the global plumbing manufacturing marketplace. A panel of home building
experts will discuss the market for plumbing products. Also, Warren
Tenney, executive director, Arizona Municipal Water Users Association,
will discuss how the association’s 10 member Maricopa County
municipalities deliver water to more than 50 million people – more than
half of Arizona’s population.
Learn the latest about WaterSense and legislative and regulatory
activity
Having received strong support from Congress during 2018, the WaterSense
program continues to impress and make a strong case for permanent
funding. On Nov. 7, Veronica Blette, WaterSense program chief, will
share the latest news about this voluntary program that promotes
water-efficient and high-performing plumbing products. Marcus Lenger,
CEO, CleanBlu Innovations, Inc., will discuss water efficiency
innovations. Conference attendees also will hear the latest news from
California and Washington, D.C., which remain hotbeds of legislative and
regulatory activity pertaining to plumbing manufacturers, as well as
updates about other states that are gaining influence.
Sharpen your technical knowledge and expertise
A mainstay of PMI, technical experts from member companies will discuss
a range of issues relating to codes, standards and regulations on Nov.
8. These experts will include Patrick Gurian, associate professor,
Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering Department, Drexel
University; Andrew Whelton, Ph.D., assistant professor of civil,
environmental, and ecological engineering, Lyles School of Civil
Engineering; and Peter Mayer, principal, Water Demand Management. For
the outreach/communications track on that day, the conference will host
a discussion about media issues and trends.
Enjoy a beautiful site and networking opportunities
The Wigwam Resort is a premiere site for both business conferences and
personal relaxation. Located west of Phoenix in Litchfield Park,
providing the perfect setting for daily activities ranging from gaining
the latest industry knowledge to watching the sunset. PMI Conference
attendees will be immersed in a professional environment of individuals
who have both common and complementary interests. The contacts they make
during receptions, meals and special events will extend their influence
within their organizations and beyond.
About Plumbing Manufacturers International
Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the voluntary,
not-for-profit international industry association of manufacturers of
plumbing products, serving as the Voice of the Plumbing Industry. Member
companies produce 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products. As
part of its mission, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance and
innovation contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability,
public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI’s members are
industry leaders in producing safe, reliable and innovative
water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members manufacture
water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other
products at more than 70 locations in 25 states and that are sold in
home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms and online. For
more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd.,
Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.
Contacts
for Plumbing Manufacturers International
Ray Valek, 708-352-8695