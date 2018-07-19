“Connect, Collaborate and Advocate” to be held Nov. 5 to 8 at the

Wigwam Resort outside of Phoenix; early bird registration discount

available until July 31

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GreenBuilding--Designed to prepare plumbing manufacturing professionals for the

challenges ahead, the 2018 Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI)

Conference will feature experts discussing headlining issues such as

trade and tariffs, Legionella, technological innovation, home building,

and other plumbing- and water-related topics. An early

bird registration discount is available until July 31. Register at https://www.safeplumbing.org/events/calendar/event/id-2018-pmi-conference.

Hear keynote speakers Jack Uldrich and Tara Lohan

To be held Nov. 5 to 8 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Ariz.,

the conference kicks off with global futurist Jack Uldrich. This

best-selling author will give a keynote speech on Nov. 6 about

technology, change management and leadership. His work is based upon the

transformational principles of unlearning, or freeing yourself from

obsolete knowledge and assumptions as a strategy to survive and thrive.

In a second keynote address on Nov. 7, Water Deeply Managing Editor Tara

Lohan will discuss water-related challenges facing the nation and

participate in a panel discussion about media issues and trends on Nov.

8. Water Deeply is an independent digital media project staffed by a

team of journalists and technologists who are dedicated to gaining

clarity, understanding and sustained public engagement on water policy

issues in California and the American West.

Listen to presentations on Legionella, trade and tariffs, home

building, and more

Water, environment and public health consultant Joseph Cotruvo, Ph.D.,

will deliver a presentation on Nov. 7 about how this waterborne pathogen

can be better controlled and why water system managers should make

Legionella prevention a priority.

With tariffs, NAFTA and other trade issues making the daily headlines, a

panel of experts will discuss the impact of politics and regulation on

the global plumbing manufacturing marketplace. A panel of home building

experts will discuss the market for plumbing products. Also, Warren

Tenney, executive director, Arizona Municipal Water Users Association,

will discuss how the association’s 10 member Maricopa County

municipalities deliver water to more than 50 million people – more than

half of Arizona’s population.

Learn the latest about WaterSense and legislative and regulatory

activity

Having received strong support from Congress during 2018, the WaterSense

program continues to impress and make a strong case for permanent

funding. On Nov. 7, Veronica Blette, WaterSense program chief, will

share the latest news about this voluntary program that promotes

water-efficient and high-performing plumbing products. Marcus Lenger,

CEO, CleanBlu Innovations, Inc., will discuss water efficiency

innovations. Conference attendees also will hear the latest news from

California and Washington, D.C., which remain hotbeds of legislative and

regulatory activity pertaining to plumbing manufacturers, as well as

updates about other states that are gaining influence.

Sharpen your technical knowledge and expertise

A mainstay of PMI, technical experts from member companies will discuss

a range of issues relating to codes, standards and regulations on Nov.

8. These experts will include Patrick Gurian, associate professor,

Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering Department, Drexel

University; Andrew Whelton, Ph.D., assistant professor of civil,

environmental, and ecological engineering, Lyles School of Civil

Engineering; and Peter Mayer, principal, Water Demand Management. For

the outreach/communications track on that day, the conference will host

a discussion about media issues and trends.

Enjoy a beautiful site and networking opportunities

The Wigwam Resort is a premiere site for both business conferences and

personal relaxation. Located west of Phoenix in Litchfield Park,

providing the perfect setting for daily activities ranging from gaining

the latest industry knowledge to watching the sunset. PMI Conference

attendees will be immersed in a professional environment of individuals

who have both common and complementary interests. The contacts they make

during receptions, meals and special events will extend their influence

within their organizations and beyond.

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the voluntary,

not-for-profit international industry association of manufacturers of

plumbing products, serving as the Voice of the Plumbing Industry. Member

companies produce 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products. As

part of its mission, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance and

innovation contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability,

public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI’s members are

industry leaders in producing safe, reliable and innovative

water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members manufacture

water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other

products at more than 70 locations in 25 states and that are sold in

home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms and online. For

more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd.,

Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.

Contacts

for Plumbing Manufacturers International

Ray Valek, 708-352-8695

ray@valekco.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles