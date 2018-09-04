The gals at the cheeky Sonoita vineyard Arizona Hops & Vines are hoping you'll don your whitest whites — T-shirts, pants, shoes — and take the plunge into a sea of fresh picked grapes during the annual Great Crush Festival.
Sisters Shannon Zouzoulas and Megan Haller have even invited two of Tucson's most beloved bands to join in the annual fall harvest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8.
Alt-country band Golden Boots shares the marquee with neo-trad country band County Line.
The Great Crush Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the vineyard, 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita. Tickets are $20, $10 for the designated driver, at the door or in advance here.